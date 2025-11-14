Sudan: WFP Targets 1,222 Schools for School Feeding in Al-Gezira State

14 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Madani — The Wali (governor) of Al-Gezira State Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair welcomed the work of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the state.

During his meeting on Friday morning with a WFP delegation led by WFP Deputy International Director Alkar Kies, he underscored the importance of the role played by humanitarian organizations in delivering services, contributing to training, capacity-building, and development programs, and supporting increased production.

He called for strengthened coordination between humanitarian organizations, the Humanitarian Aid Commission, the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development, national organizations, and community groups to ensure aid reaches those most deserving.

For his part, the WFP Deputy International Director expressed his gratitude to the state government, announcing that 1,222 schools would be targeted through the school feeding programme. He also highlighted WFP's contribution to water-harvesting efforts and the maintenance and rehabilitation of irrigation canals in the Gezira Scheme, aiming to position Al-Gezira as a food basket for the region. He added that the programme focuses on supporting production.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.