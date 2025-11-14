Sudan Customs, Arado Wrap Up Digital-Transformation Training Course

14 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

CAIRO — Sudan Customs and the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) concluded their third training course on IT applications in customs work, aimed at improving efficiency and curbing financial and administrative misconduct.

The program, organized by the Sudan Customs Capacity-Building Directorate in cooperation with ARADO, brought together 21 customs officers at the rank of colonel.

ARADO official Ahmed Ali Abdel-Aaty said the continued partnership reflects a mutual commitment to knowledge transfer and developing technical capacities in digital transformation. He added that building Arab expertise in modern technologies is central to improving institutional performance.

Speaking for the participants, Colonel Khalafallah Al-Obeid praised the course's organization and content, noting its practical values, thanking Sudan Customs leadership for its support.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Brigadier Hisham Al-Tahir Al-Tayib, head of the Capacity-Building Directorate, highlighted the importance of training in upgrading officers' technical and administrative skills. He acknowledged the sustained backing of the Director-General of Sudan Customs, Lt-Gen Salah Ahmed Ibrahim, and senior leadership.

The course concluded with the awarding of completion certificates to the participants, in a celebratory setting that reflected the strong cooperation between Sudan Customs and the Arab Administrative Development Organization. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing joint specialized training programs aimed at strengthening customs performance and keeping pace with technological developments in this vital sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.