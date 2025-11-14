Angolan Film On Queen Njinga Shown in Rabat

Luanda — The film entitled "Njinga, Rainha de Angola" was screened on Friday (13) in the Renaissance cinema in Rabat, Morocco, during a session organised by the Angolan Embassy in partnership with the promoters of the International Festival of Rabat.

The act is part of the celebrations of Angola's Fiftieth Independence Anniversary marked on 11 November.

Directed by Sérgio Graciano, Ana Almeida and Miguel Hurst, the film is about the life and struggle of Njinga (also written Nzinga) Mbandi, the historical Queen of Ndongo and Matamba, a figure of African resistance in the 17th Century and a symbol of African female affirmation in the history of the continent.

The diplomatic event brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Morocco, partner institutions, members of the Angolan community and guests at the festival.

