Angola: Tourism Forum Starts This Friday in Ambriz

Caxito — Bengo Province's first provincial fair on tourism is set to kick off this Friday (14) in the Municipality of Ambriz with the aim of promoting dialogue and appreciation for tourism business, as a strategic move turned to the development of this coastal region.

During two sdays, tourism agents, communities, managers and policiy makers will try to promote co-operation networks for sustainable tourism.

The hoding of this forum - which is also intended to stimulate the tourism sector - is justified with the need to identify opportunities and challenges in the sector at local level.

To happen under the motto "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation", the event is to happen in form of panels that will tackle various topics, such as "financing for the tourism sector" and "challenges of Ecotourism in Bengo", among others. CJ/PA/jmc