Namibia: Petroleum Exploration and Production Bill Objected

The petroleum exploration and production bill, which was set for tabling on Wednesday, was objected by several members of the National Assembly.

Those who opposed the bill were mostly from the opposition parties with some arguing they cannot be rushed to pass bills.

The bill will only be revisited when the assembly resumes from recess on 3 February 2026.

Affirmative Repositioning chief whip Tuhafeni Hangula objected to the bill, saying that it has the potential to create criminals if not addressed properly.

"We need to carefully consider what amendments we are doing because this is a resource that has a potential to create criminals and super heroes in terms of how it is applied," Hangula said.

He added that the bill needs a proper study because it involves a transfer of power from one person to another.

"Oil has been in the ground for millions of years and it is not going anywhere. There is no need for us to be bulldozed into making amendments even though there is already an existing act," said Hangula.

However, acting industries, mines and energy minister Frans Kapofi said they will do nothing unnecessary without following due process and urged the members to treat the bill as urgent.

"We are not bulldozing anyone, we're simply appealing to everyone to treat this as urgent due to the changes introduced constitutionally by the president, and to fully enforce we brought this instrument to you," Kapofi said.

Independent Patriots for Change' Elvis Lizazi said he sees no urgency of the bill because there is still no drop of oil.

He said the mental health bill currently at the committee stage should have been treated as urgent instead.

"Unless there is interest from people pushing for it. But both the legislature and executive are bodies of independence but now we are being rushed to accept whatever the executive sends to us just to satisfy it. This House passes laws that will be used for the future, so we cannot be rushed," he said.

