Namibia: Over 200 Cyclists Pedal Overnight for Rhinos

More than 200 cyclists recently took part in Pupkewitz Toyota's 12-hour Save a Rhino Night Race to raise funds and awareness of Namibia's rhino conservation efforts.

The race was dubbed 'Pupkewitz Toyota Urban Assault' and took place in Windhoek from 7 to 8 November.

In a media statement, Pupkewitz Toyota reaffirmed its commitment to conservation and community engagement with the successful hosting of the race.

"This unique cycling event, staged under the stars, aimed to raise awareness and support for Namibia's ongoing rhino protection initiatives," the statement reads.

The race, which brought together more than 200 cyclists, partners, and supporters, pedalled through the night in a remarkable show of endurance and solidarity for a worthy cause.

Each lap covered 2.1km, with participants collectively completing over 4 000 laps, an impressive total of nearly 8 000km during the 12-hour night race.

The statement reads that through the entry fees, sponsorships, and partner contributions, the event successfully raised funds to support anti-poaching initiatives and protect Namibia's critically endangered rhino population in partnership with Wilderness and Children in the Wilderness.

Franchise director for Pupkewitz Toyota Etienne Steenkamp says: "Our aim with the Save a Rhino Night Race is to unite sport and purpose."

The event featured a 12-hour relay format, with teams cycling through the night in an electrifying atmosphere filled with lights, music, and community spirit.

The race village buzzed with energy as sponsors and partners showcased their brands while contributing to a noble cause.

Pupkewitz Toyota extends its heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, partners, and participants for their firm support.

As the night race continues to grow in participation and impact, Pupkewitz Toyota encourages more teams and brands to join the 2026 edition scheduled for around October or November 2026 to keep the momentum for conservation alive.

