Namibia: Germany and Namibia Strengthen Inclusive Sports

Special Olympics Namibia, in partnership with the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), yesterday announced the planned launch of a six-week national capacity-building program aimed at expanding and strengthening inclusive sports in Namibia.

This program forms part of the legacy of the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games, hosted in Berlin, Germany, where the German Federal Foreign Office and German sports community committed to supporting international development through inclusive sport. The Namibia initiative represents a direct continuation of Germany's dedication to growing the global Special Olympics movement.

The programme is scheduled to run from 1 November to 13 December 2025, with major support from the German Federal Foreign Office, co-funding from Special Olympics International in partnership with Lions International. The program is implemented in cooperation with Special Olympics Namibia. The local organisations that support the project are: the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC), Namibian School Sports Union (NSSU) and Local Federations (Basketball & Volleyball), as well as the Basketball Artist School (BAS), who already have a strong partnership with Germany.

Since its independence in 1990, Germany is one of Namibia's firmest supporters in many areas, focusing particularly on the younger generation and people-to-people contacts between the both countries. The 2023 World Games Legacy Program is a shining example testifying to this special relationship.

Strengthening national capacity for inclusive sport

The project will empower Special Olympics Namibia to expand its regional and sport-specific networks, supporting schools, sports federations, NGOs and disability organisations to create and sustain inclusive sports environments.

Over the next few weeks, three regional four-day coaching workshops will be delivered in Omaruru (13-16 November), Keetmanshoop (20-23 November) and Windhoek (25-28 November).

At least 100 coaches will receive training in the Special Olympics Unified Sports® methodology, combining theory with practical modules in basketball and volleyball. The trained coaches will become key drivers of inclusive sport in their regions, strengthening the national movement and creating expanded opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The program will conclude with a two-day Unified Sports® practical competition on 29-30 November, where over 120 athletes and partners are expected to participate. Around 80 of the newly trained coaches will play an active role in hosting, officiating, divisioning, and team management--showing the direct impact of the training.

Yesterday's press conference brought together representatives from DOSB, Special Olympics Namibia, Special Olympics Germany, NNOC, NSSU, BAS, national sports federations, the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, and the Namibian Sports Commission.

Levien Smit, national director of Special Olympics Namibia said:

"As a Berlin 2023 legacy project, this program demonstrates how global platforms can produce long-term national impact. Inclusive sport is a right, not a privilege that bring athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities out of their homes and ensure development of skills on the field. Through this partnership with Germany, DOSB and our local allies, we are building sustainable pathways for athletes across the country.

Tobias Antoni, DOSB international relations manager said:

"Germany is proud to continue the momentum of the Berlin Games by supporting Namibia in strengthening inclusive sports structures. This project reflects our shared commitment to equity, cooperation and long-term development."

