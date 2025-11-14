Namibia: Summer Events You Must Know About

Wooooo! Let's goooooo! KeDezemba is in the air, guys.

I can already tell, because many of you have stopped answering calls and emails. I'd like to believe it's because my events column had been keeping you busy, so I won't stop compiling it.

Thursday

Vivo Energy's Corporate Golf Day is taking place today at Windhoek Country Club and resort from 11h00. Under the theme 'Swingin' it for Safety', the event will raise funds to install lighting and surveillance cameras in crime hotspots in Windhoek. Entry is N$4 000 per person and includes a shirt, cap, golf cart, breakfast, snacks and prizes.

Tonight is the final screening of the film 'Ocean' with David Attenborough at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre from 18h00.

Charles Pretorius' art exhibition, 'Entangled Novism', is running at Omidi Creative House in Windhoek. The installation will close on 14 November.

This Weekend

This Saturday is 'Gratitude for Growth', a three hour in-person training session designed to help participants shift into a gratitude mindset, strengthen emotional skills and deepen team dynamics. This is perfect for coaches, leaders and anyone seeking growth through appreciation. Entry is N$600 from 09h30. The Windhoek location is yet to be announced.

There's an Inner-City Lutheran Congregation women's event this Saturday from 14h00. Catch speakers such as minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao, Eunice Gonze, Robyn Nakaambo and Annatjie Thobias at N$200 per person.

Next Week

Next Tuesday is the Huru Production Auction for everyday bulls at Agra in Windhoek from 18h00. Some 20 registered bulls and 40 high-quality cows will be up for auction. Join on site or online.

Get ready for the third 'Restoration' concert with Nigerian singer, songwriter and worship leader Sinach at Hage Geingob Stadium on 22 November. Standard tickets are N$100, Golden Circle is N$300, individual VIP tickets are N$2 000, and VIP booths that can accommodate up to 25 people with meals and drinks are N$50 000 on webtickets. The rest of the line-up is still to be announced.

Recurring

The National Theatre of Namibia is hosting the Stage Actors Training Lab 2025 every Tuesday and Thursday in the Rehearsal Room between 14h00 and 17h00. Tickets at N$50 per class are only available via webtickets.

Watch Francis Nyathi's play 'God of Women', which will air every Tuesday and Friday on One Africa's 'Learn On One' programme from 16h30. It is perfect for Grade 9 pupils and anyone interested in Namibian storytelling.

Drop in on quiz night and flex your cerebral cortex at Piccolo Cafe and Lounge every Tuesday from 18h30. Entry is N$30 per person for groups of maximum six.

On Wednesdays, you can also grab two ice cold beers from the tap for the price of one at Vinyls Music and Arts Café.

The Speakeasy in Liliencron Street is hosting ladies' night every Wednesday, with 50% off of all cocktails and meal options available.

And the last Wednesday weekly shindig is comedy and poetry night at Sicilia's Restaurant and Lounge from 19h00. Cash prizes of up to N$1 000 are up for grabs for performers. Spots are limited.

Beyond

From 30 November to 7 December there's a seven-day farm camp experience for boys and girls aged 14 to 18. From 7 to 14 December, the same experience will be available for children between 10 and 13. Activities include Bible studies, general farm work, learning to weld, use tools, fish, shoot targets, change tyres, ride horses, set traps and more. Entry is N$3 500 for accommodation and meals.

A month from now, on 13 December, 'Hi Dezember' will showcase, featuring DJ Kiki, Dress, Tumi Mohamed, Soul Brothers, Mr Lucas and Bizza on the decks. Visit Protea Hotel Fürstenhof for N$250.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, and social commentator. Follow her online or email her at annehambuda@gmail.com for more.

