Kenya: IEBC Says Probe On Deadly Kasipul Chaos Underway, Vows Zero Tolerance to Violence

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said investigations are underway into violent incidents in Kasipul Constituency--including recent chaos that left two people dead--vowing a zero tolerance approach to election-related violence ahead of the November 27 by-elections.

IEBC's statement on Friday came amid heightened tension in the constituency following a violent confrontation on Wednesday, where three Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were seriously injured during a raid to arrest suspects linked to the killing of two youths in Opondo area.

The officers, led by Rachuonyo South DCI boss Daniel Muhuhi, were attacked by a mob of more than 100 youths at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong'odo Were in Kachien Village. One of the suspects escaped while still handcuffed.

IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon, condemned the "senseless acts of violence" that have marred the constituency only days to the by-election.

"Immediately we heard of the Kasipul incident, we deployed our investigations team to the ground. They have completed their assessment, and we have their reports," Ethekon said.

"As a commission guided by the laws of Kenya, we have empanelled the Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee, which will begin hearings on Monday."

Ethekon said the Committee will summon candidates and any individuals with information on the clashes. He warned that those found culpable of breaching the Electoral Code of Conduct may face sanctions--including possible disqualification.

"As we mourn and offer our condolences to the affected families, we call on security agencies to move swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

"Violence has no place in a democracy."

Police search

Police have already launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped during the raid as well as others involved in the assault on officers.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem has pledged a thorough pursuit of all those responsible for both the murders and the attack on law enforcement.

With campaigns entering their final stretch, Ethekon reiterated the commission's commitment to delivering peaceful, free, fair, and transparent by-elections.

"All parties and candidates are free to campaign peacefully anywhere within their jurisdictions. All candidates have a right to campaign anywhere," he said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja also assured the public that heightened security measures have been deployed in Kasipul and other areas holding by-elections.

"Security is a shared responsibility between us as the primary security providers and the candidates vying for these seats," he said.

"We are investigating all cases of intimidation and intolerance. Anyone involved in criminal acts must come forward or face the law."

The Kasipul by-election has become increasingly volatile following the twin murders that sparked the DCI operation and the subsequent mob attack. Authorities say they will not relent until all suspects are arrested and order restored.