Kenya: EACC Raids Anti-Counterfeit Authority Boss' Residence, Arrests Him for Extortion

Nairobi — EACC has conducted search operations at the residence and offices of Josphat Kabeabea, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), as part of investigations into allegations of bribery, extortion, and unexplained wealth.

EACC agents executed the raids targeting the former Tiagania East lawmaker after the Commission secured court orders following preliminary investigations into multiple complaints lodged against him in his role as ACA Board Chairperson.

According to EACC, the most recent incident occurred on November 11, 2025, when Kabeabea allegedly demanded a Sh5 million bribe from a Chinese national trading as Hongda Automotive Limited.

"The suspect, while holding the position of Board Chair at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, allegedly accused the company of selling counterfeit goods and demanded the bribe, threatening that failure to comply would lead to the complainants being detained for dealing in counterfeit products," the Commission said.

Multiple bribe demands

The complainants reportedly declined the initial demand, insisting that there was no lawful basis for it.

EACC alleges that Kabeabea later reduced the demand multiple times--first to Sh1 million, then Sh300,000, and finally Sh150,000.

When the complainants said they did not have the money at the time, the suspect allegedly provided a mobile phone number to which the payment should be sent. He then ordered that they be unhandcuffed and allowed to leave.

The Sh150,000 was later sent to the number provided, which investigators believe is registered to Kabeabea's personal driver.

EACC investigators say they have verified that the suspect visited Hongda Automotive's premises on November 10 and 11, and have since recorded statements and retrieved CCTV footage as part of the ongoing probe.

The Commission further notes that the incident appears to be connected to an earlier case reported in October 2025, in which Kabeabea allegedly demanded Sh10 million and received Sh8 million from UNIPRO Limited after threatening the company with accusations of trading in counterfeit goods.

Kabeabea has since been arrested and is being held at Integrity Centre for further questioning and processing as investigations continue.