Kenya: Bishops Concerned Over Amendments to Cybercrime Law - 'Freedom of Expression At Risk'

Nairobi — "The fears expressed by Kenyans regarding these new laws must not be ignored. They deserve to be heard, and corrective action must be taken where necessary," the bishops of Kenya said in a statement on the recent amendments to two laws passed by Parliament in Nairobi. These are the "Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendments) Act" 2025, an amendment to the 2018 Cybersecurity Act, which was passed by Parliament this year and endorsed by President William Ruto on October 15, and the "Land Amendment Act No. 21 of 2025," also promulgated on the same day, concerning the establishment of a public land registry.

In their statement entitled "Building a Kenya of Hope and Justice: Our Civic Duty," the Kenyan bishops express their concern "about the manner and haste with which the amendments to the two laws were drafted and promulgated." The Bishops' Conference also reports on "the concern of Kenyans about the amendments that have come into force."

The greatest fears are raised by the changes to the Cybercrime Act. In particular, there are concerns that these could restrict citizens' freedom of expression. The amended law, the bishops write, "could be used to silence criticism of the government, undermine the right to defense against government abuse, or even manipulate the electoral process."

"Without careful and meaningful public participation, the laws risk being counterproductive and damaging public trust in the government," warn the bishops, who are calling for a revision of the amendments.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The same applies to the draft law on religious organizations," the statement reads. "While some laws are necessary, the government should never give the impression that it is trying to regulate religion."

Finally, while the Kenyan Bishops' Conference commends the creation of a new Social Health Authority (SHA), it laments the delayed public payments to state-approved health facilities, including Catholic ones. "The benefits of the SHA's new health program are widely recognized," it states. "Many people have received treatment in numerous hospitals thanks to the new SHA, for which we are grateful. However, the health program cannot survive if hospitals are not paid promptly and adequately for the services they provide to patients."

The SHA replaced the former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in 2024. According to the Minister of Health, the NHIF's legacy debt is burdening Kenyan hospitals. "Several private, public, and religious health facilities are on the verge of closure due to large outstanding bills inherited from the NHIF," the Minister stated.