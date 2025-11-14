South Sudan: Bishops of Sudan and South Sudan - 'Building Peace, Healing Wounds and Strengthening Unity'

Malakal — "Having prayed, reflected, and shared on the pastoral situation of our two countries, we find ourselves deeply disturbed by the ongoing devastating conflicts and the dishonoured peace agreements in both nations, especially with the worsening situation in 2025," stated the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sudan and South Sudan (SSSCBC), which convened in Malakal from November 7 to 14, 2025, for its 51st Plenary Assembly to discuss current conflict and peace developments in the two countries under the theme "Building Peace, Healing Wounds and Strengthening Unity."

"It is alarming that dialogue is no longer seen as a vehicle for harmony, healing, reconciliation, and unity," the bishops emphasized in a joint statement sent to Fides. "Instead of pursuing dialogue, selfish interests have unleashed violence, aggravating humanitarian crises, community-based hatred, widespread displacement, the misappropriation of public funds, hunger, and the looming threat of famine."

Among the issues highlighted by the bishops are conflict, forced returns and disarmament, and flooding. "We are gravely concerned about the alarming forced returns of vulnerable women and men without due consideration for the welfare of their children and other dependent family members," they stress. Addressing political and governmental forces, the bishops remind them that leadership is to serve. "Power without service is a loss of direction, and the common good must take precedence. We are witnessing unprecedented ethnic and tribal divisions in the name of politics. Unity in diversity among the tribes, ethnic groups, and communities in Sudan and South Sudan has always been a source of strength within the context of their histories, religions, races, and cultures. This richness of diversity should not be destroyed by short-sighted and divisive policies," they warn.

The bishops also explicitly call for the full implementation by all parties of the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) "to build trust among the people and begin a sincere dialogue," and urge the conflicting parties in Sudan to resume dialogue and implement the May 2023 Jeddah Declaration, which reaffirms the need for dialogue and unity and alleviates the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The floods in Sudan and South Sudan are as devastating as civil wars and conflicts between different population groups. "Many villages, farms, schools, health facilities, and the livelihoods of the people have been flooded," the bishops lamented. "We urge that this natural disaster be given special attention and that its causes and remedial measures be determined. As your Pastors, we assure you that we share your pain and suffering and that we are determined to continue working for dialogue, reconciliation, healing, unity, and peace," they emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Conflict Sudan South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With regard to our pastoral responsibility, we have relaunched the 'Little Christian Community.' May our churches become sanctuaries of hope where everyone can find healing, unity, and renewed strength," the joint statement concluded.