Kenya: President Ruto Hands Over Keys to 176 New Homeowners in Machakos

14 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Machakos — President William Ruto has handed over keys to 176 new homeowners at the newly completed Machakos Boma Yangu Estate, marking another milestone in the government's Affordable Housing Programme.

The President said the project exemplifies social integration, providing housing across all income categories to promote equitable access and inclusive communities.

"As a model for social integration, this estate provides housing across all income levels, ensuring equitable access and encouraging diverse, inclusive communities to thrive," said President Ruto.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome noted that the estate enjoys proximity to key amenities including Machakos University, KMTC Machakos Campus, Machakos High School, Machakos Level 5 Hospital, and the county retail market -- enhancing connectivity and access to essential services.

She added that more than 450 jobs were created during the construction phase, benefiting local youth, artisans, and suppliers.

"Thirty-nine artisans were formally assessed and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, boosting their employability and future earnings," she said.

Beneficiaries hailed the President for fulfilling his housing promise.

Beneard Nzau, a retired civil servant, said owning a home after retirement was once unimaginable.

"This project is a game-changer. I never thought I'd become a homeowner after retirement. Politicians should stop politicising such impactful initiatives," he said.

Faith Mueni Kioko, a 26-year-old person living with disability, could not hide her joy after receiving keys to her new studio apartment.

"Initially, I doubted that persons with disabilities would be considered. Owning this home is a gift from God," she said.

Affordable Housing Board Acting CEO Sheila Waweru urged Kenyans to register on the Boma Yangu platform (www.bomayangu.go.ke) and start saving toward homeownership.

"Phase I of the project includes 220 units -- 60 studio apartments, 40 one-bedroom, 60 two-bedroom, and 60 three-bedroom units -- located off Chumvi-Machakos-Kitui Road. Many more projects are ongoing nationwide," she said.

The President also broke ground for Phase II of the project, which will deliver 570 additional units and create daily employment for more than 500 workers.

Amenities in the new phase will include a clubhouse with a swimming pool, an ECD school, a shopping mall, and modern infrastructure to enhance residents' quality of life.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.