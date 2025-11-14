Kenya: President Ruto Hands Over Keys to 176 New Homeowners in Machakos

Machakos — President William Ruto has handed over keys to 176 new homeowners at the newly completed Machakos Boma Yangu Estate, marking another milestone in the government's Affordable Housing Programme.

The President said the project exemplifies social integration, providing housing across all income categories to promote equitable access and inclusive communities.

"As a model for social integration, this estate provides housing across all income levels, ensuring equitable access and encouraging diverse, inclusive communities to thrive," said President Ruto.

Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome noted that the estate enjoys proximity to key amenities including Machakos University, KMTC Machakos Campus, Machakos High School, Machakos Level 5 Hospital, and the county retail market -- enhancing connectivity and access to essential services.

She added that more than 450 jobs were created during the construction phase, benefiting local youth, artisans, and suppliers.

"Thirty-nine artisans were formally assessed and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, boosting their employability and future earnings," she said.

Beneficiaries hailed the President for fulfilling his housing promise.

Beneard Nzau, a retired civil servant, said owning a home after retirement was once unimaginable.

"This project is a game-changer. I never thought I'd become a homeowner after retirement. Politicians should stop politicising such impactful initiatives," he said.

Faith Mueni Kioko, a 26-year-old person living with disability, could not hide her joy after receiving keys to her new studio apartment.

"Initially, I doubted that persons with disabilities would be considered. Owning this home is a gift from God," she said.

Affordable Housing Board Acting CEO Sheila Waweru urged Kenyans to register on the Boma Yangu platform (www.bomayangu.go.ke) and start saving toward homeownership.

"Phase I of the project includes 220 units -- 60 studio apartments, 40 one-bedroom, 60 two-bedroom, and 60 three-bedroom units -- located off Chumvi-Machakos-Kitui Road. Many more projects are ongoing nationwide," she said.

The President also broke ground for Phase II of the project, which will deliver 570 additional units and create daily employment for more than 500 workers.

Amenities in the new phase will include a clubhouse with a swimming pool, an ECD school, a shopping mall, and modern infrastructure to enhance residents' quality of life.