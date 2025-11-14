Rwanda: Kigali Weekend Roundup - Hip-Hop, Afrohouse, Film & Creative Vibes

November has a way of changing the pace of the city. The air feels lighter, the nights stretch a little longer, and by midmonth Kigali already hums with fresh energy.

From live beats to moving visuals, this weekend brings a lineup that celebrates creativity in every form. Consider this your personal invite to be part of it.

ALSO READ: Trappish concert set for comeback in December

Kid From Kigali in Concert

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Friday, November 14, 7:30 p.m. | Centre Culturel Francophone Rwanda | Rwf7,500

The weekend opens with a homegrown hip-hop moment as Kid From Kigali, the artiste behind "Muraho," celebrates a new EP with a full live show.

DJs GRVNDLVNG and Joka$$h join the lineup, bringing their distinct energy to Rugando. It is the top pick if you want to see the next wave of Rwanda's rap scene up close.

Night Calls for Millennials

Friday, November 14, 6 p.m. till late | Sud Kigali | Rwf5,000 early bird, Rwf10,000 at the gate

For listeners craving nostalgia, Sud Kigali rewinds the clock with a night dedicated to early 2000s R&B, dance anthems, and the tracks that shaped an era. Expect smooth grooves, old-school memories, and a dancefloor that feels like a time capsule.

It is a relaxed, feel-good start to the weekend.

Grill & Sound Fridays

Friday, November 14, from evening | Flame Tree Village | Free entry

Grill and Sound Fridays bring nonstop music, good food, and an easygoing atmosphere to Flame Tree Village on KG 274 Street.

DJ Kan of Ruffcuts DJs sets the mood throughout the night, and entry is free from start to finish.

The Xchange

Saturday, November 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | ALX Tech Hub, Deco Center, Nyarutarama

Introducing ALX Creative Hub's newest collaboration with BRDGN THEGAP, designed to bring together creatives from every corner of Rwanda's cultural landscape. Join for an afternoon built around conversation, collaboration, and community, with interactive sessions, discussions, and plenty of room to connect.

The afternoon will focus on creative challenges, idea sharing, and networking where you can connect, learn, and co-create with fellow artists, innovators, and cultural leaders. To apply, click here.

KITAKA: Davido 5ive Tour Countdown Party

Saturday, November 15, from evening | Mundi Center | 10,000 Rwf, 20,000 Rwf VIP, 300,000 Rwf table of six

Elijah Kitaka leads the charge at Mundi Center with an Afrobeats-heavy countdown party ahead of Davido's tour. Live performances from local acts keep the pace high. Attendees also stand a chance to win tickets to the Davido concert, which only adds to the excitement.

Minimals in a Titanic World: Special Film Screening

Saturday, November 15, 6 p.m. | Goethe-Institut Kigali | Free entry

Catch a special screening this Saturday, as part of the European Film Festival Kigali 2025. The evening features live performances from the film's soundtrack and a post-screening Q&A with the director.

Synopsis: Fresh out of detention with a warning for aggression, dancer and aspiring musician Anita returns to Kigali and is met with the news of her friend Serge's sudden death. As she mourns with their tight-knit circle and grows closer to Serge's roommate Shema, Anita finds herself navigating grief, creative ambition, and the fragile ties that hold people together.

"Minimals in a Titanic World," the luminous debut feature by Philbert Aimé Mbabazi Sharangabo, offers a gentle portrait of youth, loss, and self-discovery in contemporary Kigali.

The film will be screened in Kinyarwanda with English subtitles. Free popcorn will be available.

TWESE: Pure AfroHouse

Saturday, November 15, night | Mundi Center

Step into the pulse of AfroHouse and let the rhythm take over. TWESE returns with a night that blends culture, music, and pure movement, creating a space where every beat brings the crowd together.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expect high-energy AfroHouse DJs, vibrant Afro-inspired décor, and a crowd that is ready to dance deep into the night. Come with your energy, your moves, and your best spirit. It is an evening built to celebrate the sound of Africa in full style.

DND Listening Party

Sunday, November 16, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Lemon Kigali | Free entry

The weekend winds down with an intimate listening session at Lemon Kigali. Performances from KidFromKigali, Mwiza, TheDiceKid, and Kent Larkin offer new sounds and emerging voices, hosted by Delah Dube with music curated by 72C.

It is the perfect Sunday option for anyone seeking a softer landing after a full citywide line up.

Stay in the loop with The New Times for the latest from Kigali's entertainment scene and breaking news. Follow us on social media for curated weekend picks and real-time updates.