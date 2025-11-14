Rwanda: RGB Boss Commends Charity Mobilising Funds for Children With Diabetes, Cancer

Doris Uwicyeza Picard, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Governance Board, has urged members of Lions Clubs International to continue mobilising funds to support children with diabetes and cancer in Rwanda.

She was speaking during the sixth Lions Africa Forum, taking place from November 12 to 15 in Kigali, which has brought together around 1,000 representatives of civil society leaders, business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, public service officials, and others from various continents dedicated to serving the community.

Children with Type 1 Diabetes, known as Diabetes Mellitus, cancer, and those with vision problems are expected to benefit from $300 million in funding.

The funds being mobilised by Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) could serve 200 million people every year, over three years and beyond, worldwide.

Picard's call to support children with diabetes also came one day before World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14.

The forum aims to serve as a platform for Africa to promote philanthropy, investment opportunities, trade potential, and innovation ecosystems.

The club, founded in 1917, operates in 200 countries with 1.3 million members and was introduced in Rwanda under the name "Lions Club Kigali Doyen" in 1959 by King Mutara III Rudahigwa, who became the first Rwandan member.

"Since its origins in Rwanda in 1959, with the late King Mutara III as a founding member, the Lions movement in Rwanda has remained a steadfast partner in advancing health, education, community empowerment, and solidarity, the values that strongly align with our governance model," the RGB boss said.

She noted that the contributions are visible and tangible, from establishing the ophthalmology ward at CHUK to building schools and dormitories, supporting technical education programmes, empowering vulnerable youth, and partnering with diaspora institutions to honour the memory of Genocide victims.

"It is encouraging to see organisations that continue to prioritise empathy and service. The guiding principle of governance in Rwanda is "Umuturage Ku Isonga", which means The Citizen First. These are not mere slogans. They reflect a shared conviction: that leadership must be rooted in dignity, empathy, inclusion, and accountability, and that service to others is the highest expression of humanity," she said.

The forum was held under the theme: Serve to unlock a self-reliant economy in Africa, which reflects both the mission to serve and Africa's aspiration to take ownership of its own development trajectory.

"At the Rwanda Governance Board, we strengthen citizen participation, enhance accountability, and ensure that our institutions remain capable, responsive, and people-centred. The philanthropists' work contributes directly to the governance ecosystem, complementing national efforts, reinforcing social cohesion, and supporting community ownership."

The club takes part in assisting young people, conserving the environment, sheltering people with disabilities, and providing education. It also supports early detection and diabetes research, conducts hearing projects by providing screening and hearing aids, and comes to the aid of disaster victims by offering relief worldwide.

"We look forward to continued collaboration in health, education, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment. Working with local leaders, Lions Clubs can ensure that service projects align with district priorities and contribute meaningfully to citizens' well-being," Picard said.

"The Rwanda Governance Board stands ready to facilitate these partnerships through coordination mechanisms that promote transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery."

A.P. Singh, International President of Lions Clubs International, said: "Lions in Rwanda are building a ward where children suffering from cancer can stay with their parents. This is very important -- that at such a critical time, children and their parents can remain together, with privacy and dignity. We are currently collaborating with the Centre for Diabetes to run a programme providing Type 2 diabetes training for youth in Rwanda."

Theonest Mwunguzi, First Vice President of Lions Club Kigali, outlined different projects serving the Rwandan community, including children with diabetes and cancer.

Some of the projects include the construction of an ophthalmology ward at CHUK and supplying medical equipment for eye examination and surgery, construction of Karembure Sunshine Primary School, supporting repair and sewing workshops for youth.