Kenya: Nacada Arrests Notorious Drug Trafficker in Naivasha With Bhang Worth Over Sh2mn

Naivasha — In a major blow to the narcotics trade, a multi-agency team has apprehended a notorious drug trafficker in Naivasha, seizing a massive consignment of bhang with an estimated street value of over Sh2 million.

The operation, led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and the National Police Service (NPS), saw officers storm a suspected drug den, unearthing a sophisticated packaging hub.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the high-value suspect, long on their radar, along with an accomplice.

The raid yielded cannabis sativa (bhang) meticulously packaged for distribution in various forms, including stones, tariffs, sacks, and rolls, pointing to a large-scale operation.

The bust comes as NACADA CEO, Anthony Omerikwa, issued a stern warning to criminal networks preying on the youth, especially with the current school holidays in full swing.

"To the drug traffickers who see school holidays as a prime time to peddle your poison and destroy our children, your days are numbered," Dr. Omerikwa declared.

"This operation is a clear message that we are coming for you. We will not allow you to jeopardize the future of our next generation."

The Naivasha crackdown is part of the intensified nationwide Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against drugs and illicit alcohol, a directive issued by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen.

The initiative has galvanized security and anti-narcotics units across the country, leading to a significant uptick in seizures and arrests.

"This successful operation is a direct result of the renewed multi-agency vigour under the Rapid Results Initiative," a NACADA statement read.

"We are leveraging intelligence and acting decisively to dismantle these networks from the top down."

The two suspects are currently in custody, and the case has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) Headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.