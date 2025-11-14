Kenya: Sh303.9mn Disbursed So Far Under Nyota Start-Up Capital Programme

Nairobi — The government says it has so far disbursed Sh303.9 million under the NYOTA Project's Business Start-Up Capital programme, marking the first major financing milestone for the nationwide youth enterprise initiative.

According to the government, 12,155 beneficiaries have together received Sh303.9 million, with each youth accessing Sh22,000 through their NYOTA Pochi la Biashara wallet.

"A total of 12,155 beneficiaries received a total disbursement of Kshs. 303,875,000. The beneficiaries accessed Kshs. 22,000 each through their NYOTA Pochi la Biashara with Kshs. 3,000 being mandatory deduction for savings 30% short term and can be accessed from time to time while 70% long term tied to the tenure of the project respectively," the government said.

"The savings are aimed at promoting a culture of savings among the beneficiaries as a fall back in case of shocks that might disrupt their businesses, as part of a de-risking mechanism."

The first phase of disbursements targeted youths in the Western cluster - Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia - following the official NYOTA Project launch on November 7, 2025, at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Beneficiaries are now entering a two-month mentorship programme before proceeding to a second round of Business Development Services (BDS) training, after which they will receive their final tranche.

The NYOTA Project aims to support 100,000 vulnerable youth across 1,450 wards, and an additional 10,000 refugees and host community members in Kakuma and Dadaab. Intake of refugee beneficiaries is currently being finalized.

The government says it is rolling out four-day business training sessions in 25 counties, covering 151 constituencies and 754 wards, with 63,231 youth expected to participate.

A total of 222 training centres have been designated, and beneficiaries must attend at least three days to qualify for the start-up capital.

Training for the remaining 18 counties, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa and Nyeri, is expected to begin next week, with disbursements set to follow immediately after classroom sessions conclude.