Uganda: 27th Kinyara Golf Open Tees Off in Masindi

The 27th edition of the Kinyara Golf Open Tournament has officially begun, marking one of Uganda's most anticipated events on the national sporting calendar.

The launch took place on Thursday at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, setting the stage for three days of competitive play and networking in Masindi.

Organizers expect this year's tournament to attract over 150 golfers, including local and international players. From November 13 to 15 , 2025, the scenic Kinyara Golf Club will host professionals, amateurs, and corporate leaders for an action-packed weekend of sport and camaraderie.

Speaking at the launch, Francis Mugerwa, Public Relations Officer of Kinyara Sugar Limited, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting sports development.

"We are pleased to launch the 27th edition of the Kinyara Golf Open. This year's event will feature several categories--gross, professionals, subsidiaries, and seniors above 55 years--with prizes across each group. The gross category for handicaps 0 to 10 will tee off on the 13th and conclude on the 14th after three rounds (54 holes), while professionals will play two rounds (36 holes)," he said.

Kinyara Golf Club Captain, Moses Enzama, confirmed a strong turnout. "More than 100 golfers from Uganda and across the region have already registered, and we expect over 200 participants to join us in Masindi," he noted.

The tournament is organized in partnership with Kinyara Sugar Limited and leading insurance companies including ICEA LION, Liaison Group, UAP Old Mutual, Sanlam, and MUA. ICEA LION Uganda has contributed Shs 30 million towards this year's edition.

"We are proud to support the 27th Kinyara Golf Tournament once again. Our Shs 30 million sponsorship underscores our commitment to promoting sports excellence," said Moses Mugalu, Marketing & Communications Lead at ICEA LION Uganda.

In the competition lineup, professional golfers will compete for a Shs 10 million grand prize over 54 holes. The men's amateur gross winner will walk away with Shs 4 million, while the ladies' gross champion will claim Shs 3 million.

Gross category players will also earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points, while professionals compete for prize money. The main field of golfers will take to the greens on 15th November for an 18-hole showdown to conclude the tournament.

Defending champion Joseph Kasozi will be aiming to retain his title against a strong field including Joseph Cwinya-ai, Reagan Joseph Akena, Andrew Ssekibejja, Titus Okwong, and Michael Tumusiime.

In the professional category, 2024 winner Grace Kasango is expected to defend her crown against top contenders such as David Kamulindwa, Jjingo Tom, James Koto, Vincent Byamukama, Marvin Kibirige, Irene Nakalembe, Phillip Kasozi, Deo Akope, Herman Mutaawe, and Henry Lujja, among others.

As the greens of Masindi come alive this weekend, all eyes will be on the Kinyara Golf Club, where Uganda's best golfers will compete in the spirit of excellence, competition, and community.