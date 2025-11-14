Sudan: Airtel Money Partners With Juba Express to Launch Seamless Cross-Border Transfers

Airtel Money has announced a landmark partnership with Juba Express, a licensed international payment service provider, to launch seamless cross-border money transfer services directly accessible via the Airtel Money wallet.

The initiative is set to expand global reach while reducing the high cost of remittances for millions of Ugandans.

According to the World Bank's 2024 Migration and Development Brief, remittance inflows to Sub-Saharan Africa reached USD 54 billion in 2023.

Uganda alone received approximately USD 1.2 billion, a figure that grew to USD 1.42 billion by January 2024. These funds are a vital economic lifeline, supporting household expenses such as education, healthcare, and small business investments.

The new Airtel Money-Juba Express service addresses this challenge by offering low-cost, real-time international transfers with transparent forex rates and simplified access through Airtel Money's USSD menu (dial 185# → Send Money → International Transfers → Juba Express).

Speaking during the launch, Japeth Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Money, highlighted the timeliness of the product.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, the need to send money across borders is more critical than ever. Whether it's a parent paying school fees, a family member supporting loved ones, or a business making crucial payments, cross-border transactions remain the lifeblood of our global community," Aritho stated.

"Through our partnership with Juba Express, we are taking Airtel Money beyond our borders, making international transfers faster, safer, and more affordable for our customers."

The service allows users to send money to over 120 countries directly to any wallet or bank account. Transfers are instant, secure, and borderless, with low forex rates and transfer fees starting from Shs 120, and up to Shs 5 million transferable per transaction.

Backed by Airtel Money, regulated by the Bank of Uganda, and powered by licensed provider Juba Express, the service offers unmatched convenience and reliability for customers.

Sitati Dawo from Juba Express emphasized the significance of the collaboration for financial access and inclusion. "At Juba Express, our goal has always been to connect communities through affordable, secure, and efficient money transfers," Dawo said.

"Partnering with Airtel Money allows us to extend that promise to millions of Ugandans, empowering them to support loved ones, run businesses, and access opportunities across borders with confidence and ease."

By integrating Juba Express into its platform, Airtel Money continues to strengthen Uganda's position as a leader in digital financial innovation, ensuring that every Ugandan, regardless of location, can participate in the global economy.