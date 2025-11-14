Uganda: Women's 100m Final On Day One At LA 2028 Olympics

BBC - The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will kick off "with a bang" with the women's 100m final taking place on day one and the men's 100m final on the second day, says World Athletics president Lord Coe.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be on July 14 and the closing ceremony on July 30, with athletics - which will run for the entire Games - starting in the first week and swimming in the second in "a historic swap".

As they outlined the schedule the Games organisers said it would be the biggest Olympics "featuring 36 sports and 51 disciplines across 49 competition venues in 18 zones throughout the Los Angeles region and Oklahoma City".

There will also be a 'Super Saturday' on July 29 (day 15), which includes 26 finals in 23 sports.

Lord Coe said the schedule had "landed on an athletics programme that will start with a bang as our women's sprinters take centre stage on day one and then the men's sprinters on day two to maximise and sustain global interest after the opening ceremony".

"It will be an honour for the women's 100m to open the LA Games," said British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.

"It's such an exciting opportunity - celebrating the enduring legacy, strength and global power of women's sprinting, exactly 100 years on from the first time women competed in Olympic track and field. I can't wait to set the tone for what will be a thrilling and spectacular Games."

Having the women's 100m open the Games means those competing must run three heats in one day, instead of over two days, but LA28 chief athlete officer Janet Evans said they spoke at length with athletes and had a "largely positive conversation".

The athletics will be at the LA Memorial Coliseum, while the first medal event will be the women's triathlon and the last will be in swimming.

Swimming has moved to the second week so it can take place at the opening ceremony venue, SoFi Stadium.

The first official day of the Olympics will also include the most women's finals in a single day.

"The LA28 Olympic Games will feature a record-breaking number of female Olympians, with every team sport featuring an equal or greater number of women's teams compared to men's teams for the first time ever, and 50.5% of the total athlete quota allocated to women across the 36 sports and 51 disciplines," said the organisers., external

The details for the Olympic football tournament, which will be staged across the United States, and the Los Angeles Paralympics, scheduled for August 15-27, have yet to be announced.