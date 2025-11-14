Uganda: Alliad 's Second Annual Sustainability Report Highlights ESG Progress Across Global Operations

Alliad has released the second edition of its Sustainability Report, the company's annual disclosure on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.

The report underscores Alliad's commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations and provides detailed insights into the progress achieved across its global footprint.

Covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024, the report details Alliad's sustainability initiatives and achievements across its operations in Kenya, Uganda, Côte d'Ivoire, Australia, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Papua New Guinea, United Arab Emirates, Somalia, and Western Sahara.

Prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and in accordance with AA1000AP (2018) Standards, the report also aligns with international frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Global Compact.

"In 2024, we moved from intention to implementation - embedding sustainability into our governance, operations, and supply chains, while deepening our engagement with employees, clients, and communities," said Rashad Sinokrot, Global CEO of Alliad. "This report reflects not just our progress, but also our commitment to transparency, accountability, and shared responsibility as we build a more sustainable future together."

The report highlights several achievements over the past year. In governance and business operations, Alliad launched its first group-wide Sustainability Policy, implemented a Supplier Code of Conduct across all operations, and recorded 11% revenue growth.

In people and community engagement, 2,603 employees completed Fair Labor and Human Rights training, 428 new hires joined the company, and staff collectively received 251,834 hours of training. The company also invested $12,595 directly into local communities and promoted 38 women into managerial positions.

On environmental stewardship, Alliad reported greenhouse gas emissions across 100% of its operations, sourced 44% of electricity consumption from renewable sources, installed over 4,600 square feet of solar panels in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, and deployed more than 1,000 solar panels across its operations.