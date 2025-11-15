Liberia Records Improved Performance On MCC FY2026 Scorecard

Liberia passed 12 of the 20 indicators for FY26, up from 11 in FY25 on the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation FY 2026 Scorecard.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has released its Fiscal Year 2026 Scorecard for Liberia, highlighting notable progress in governance, transparency, and economic management under the administration of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

Liberia passed 12 of the 20 indicators for FY26, up from 11 in FY25.

According to the MCC's official publication, Liberia has met key indicators in "Control of Corruption" and "Government Accountability," demonstrating continued commitment to upholding integrity, transparency, and the rule of law.

The country also maintained strong performance in Personal Freedom, Property Rights, and Women in the Economy, reflecting the government's dedication to democratic values, private sector confidence, and gender equity.

The FY2026 Scorecard shows improved rankings in International Market Access (93%), Market Competitiveness (60%), and Property and Land Rights (67%), indicating growing resilience in the investment and trade environment.

The Control of Corruption indicator, which remains a key benchmark for MCC Compact eligibility, saw Liberia performing above the median with a score of 0.09, while Government Accountability and Freedom of Information achieved impressive percentile ranks of 73% and 98%, respectively. These outcomes underscore the Boakai Administration's drive to restore confidence in public institutions and enhance citizen engagement through open governance.

Although the country continues to face challenges in sectors such as Natural Resource Protection, Child Health, and Girls' Primary Education Completion, the Government remains committed to accelerating reforms through sustained investments in human capital and inclusive economic growth. This is evident in the FY2026 budget, which includes increased investment in these sectors.

Reacting to the latest scores, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan noted that the Government of Liberia will continue to collaborate with the United States Government, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation, to build on these gains and implement targeted interventions that improve public sector accountability, enhance investment climate, and expand access to quality social services.

He also thanked President Boakai for his exemplary leadership in the process, as well as all government and external partners who have contributed to the positive progress Liberia is making in its partnership with the MCC.