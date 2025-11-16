Africa: The G20 2025 in Johannesburg - A Defining Moment for the Global South

guest column

The 2025 G20 Summit, scheduled for 22–23 November 2025 in Johannesburg, marks the first time the gathering is held on African soil.

Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” South Africa aims to shift the centre of gravity of global economic governance toward the priorities of the Global South. Yet the historic moment arrives overshadowed by the absence of the leaders of both the United States and China, sparking debate about the future direction of multilateralism.

South Africa’s presidency has placed bold objectives on the table: reforming global financial systems, securing debt sustainability for developing nations, driving a just energy transition, enhancing food security, and tackling global inequality through a newly established committee of independent experts. For the first time in G20 history, inequality is not a supporting conversation — it is a primary agenda item.

The Missing Giants

The U.S. president’s decision not to attend — framed through criticisms of South Africa’s domestic issues — comes at a time when Washington is consumed by internal political turmoil and legal controversies. While diplomatically significant, his absence may ironically open space for more stable, constructive negotiations. Without the polarising presence that often dominates such summits, developing nations may find more room to assert their collective interests.

China’s president is also not attending, with Beijing opting to send its premier instead. This reflects a mix of domestic political recalibration and strategic positioning amid heightened global tension. Some view the move as quiet alignment with Russia, whose leader cannot attend; others see it as China’s preference for institutional engagement rather than leader-driven diplomacy at this moment.

Africa at the Centre

With the world’s two superpowers stepping back at leadership level, the G20 risks losing some global clout. But it also creates an unprecedented window: an opportunity for middle-power nations and the developing world to shape the agenda on their own terms.

For Africa, this may be the most consequential G20 yet. With the African Union now a permanent participant, and with South Africa steering the presidency, the continent holds its strongest-ever position within global economic decision-making. The core issues being discussed — debt, climate finance, food systems, and industrialisation — are Africa’s most urgent priorities.

What Africa Must Push For

Africa is expected to demand real debt restructuring mechanisms, fairer representation in financial institutions, significantly expanded climate finance, and industrial partnerships that allow African countries to move up the value chain.

Despite global uncertainties, South Africa’s leadership is unmistakable. The summit underscores Pretoria’s growing diplomatic influence — and its determination to reorient global governance toward a more just and inclusive world order.

------------------------------

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.