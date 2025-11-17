Mauritius: Eight Companies Delist From Stock Exchange of Mauritius in 2025

The Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) has recorded an unusually high number of delistings in 2025, with eight companies withdrawing from the Official Market or the Development & Enterprise Market (DEM). A common driver behind most exits is corporate restructuring--mergers, privatisations or reorganisations aimed at simplifying governance and reducing costs.

Notable cases include:

Caudan Development Ltd (CDL) merged into its parent and exited the market in early February.

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd delisted in April as part of a regrouping under a holding company.

Rogers and Company Ltd left the market in July after merging into a new entity.

Crytel Mauritius Ltd was removed in June for compliance failures.

United Investments Ltd was delisted in August following administration.

C-Care (Mauritius) Ltd and Cavell Touristic Investments Ltd, both in the hospitality or healthcare sector, exited in October after internal reorganisations and buy-outs.

Compagnie des Villages de Vacances de l'Isle de France Ltée (COVIFRA) delisted in August after becoming wholly privately held.

The wave of exits underscores a broader trend in Mauritius's equity market: companies seeking to streamline operations amid evolving economic pressures, while the regulator enforces stricter listing and disclosure standards.

Key Takeaways

This surge in delistings at the SEM highlights the dual pressures facing listed companies in Mauritius: market-structure efficiency and regulatory discipline. On one hand, corporate groups are simplifying tangled holding structures and trading units to reduce administrative burden and improve strategic clarity. On the other hand, firms unable to meet disclosure, governance or financial-performance thresholds face forced withdrawal. This dynamic signifies an evolution in the market: fewer legacy listings of weak or fragmented entities, and a shift toward fewer but more robust public companies. For investors, the trend may reduce choice but improve overall quality and transparency of remaining listed instruments. For the SEM, the move supports its aspiration to attract higher-quality issuers and global capital. The challenge now lies in replacing volume and diversity with depth and integrity--ensuring the exchange remains relevant and competitive even as the base of listed firms contracts.