Nigeria Cancels Planned 15% Fuel Import Duty

15 November 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

The Nigerian government has abandoned its plan to impose a 15 percent ad-valorem import duty on petrol and diesel, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) announced during a statement this week.

The tariff was originally approved by President Bola Tinubu and scheduled to begin in December 2025. The duty was designed to help raise non-oil revenue and support the country's large new domestic refining capacity, notably the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Fuel marketers had warned that such a levy could restrict imports and leave Nigeria overly dependent on one source for domestic supply. The NMDPRA said ensuring adequate supply over the holiday season is a priority, noting that the duty "is no longer in view".

The regulator reassured consumers that fuel stocks are sufficient, urged against panic buying and said it will monitor the market closely to prevent supply disruptions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The government's decision to abandon the planned 15 percent import duty reflects the complex trade-off between protecting domestic refining and maintaining fuel-supply security and affordability. While the import duty would have strengthened Nigeria's non-oil revenue base and supported large-scale investments like the Dangote refinery, it carried risks of higher domestic prices and reduced import flexibility. The cancellation underscores that, for now, supply-chain stability and cost concerns have taken precedence over revenue ambitions. For the downstream sector, the episode sends a signal to local refiners and importers alike: policy support may remain conditional, especially if it threatens market balance. For markets and investors, the reversal highlights how fiscal reforms tied to energy and downstream sectors can be subject to rapid adjustment. Going forward, Nigeria may revisit the duty when supply conditions improve and the refining sector is better insulated from market shocks--but the timing will depend on a sustained balance of affordability, refining output, and import dynamics.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.