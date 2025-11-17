Congo-Kinshasa: The Doha Process Should Be Followed By Meaningful Actions in DR Congo

The signing this past weekend of the peace framework agreement between the Kinshasa government and the AFC-M23 in Doha marks an important step in the long and painful search for stability in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is a development that should be welcomed because dialogue, no matter how protracted or imperfect, remains the only viable path toward ending a conflict that has claimed countless lives, displaced many, and undermined the prospects of an entire generation.

But even as the delegates were putting pen to paper in Qatar, reports of continued targeted attacks by forces aligned to the Kinshasa regime were emerging. This contradiction between the solemnity of a peace signing ceremony and the grim realities on the ground is a stark reminder that the Congolese conflict will not be resolved by agreements alone.

Paper can record commitments but it cannot enforce sincerity. Those who have power over armed actors and political influence must demonstrate through action that they are genuinely invested in peace.

For decades, eastern DR Congo has been trapped in a cycle of violence fuelled by mutual distrust, political manipulation, and the deliberate dehumanisation of certain communities. Every attempt at peace has been followed by either half-hearted implementation or outright violations especially by the regime in Kinshasa.

This time, the region cannot afford another false start. The hope carried by this agreement will evaporate quickly if all parties do not honour both the letter and the spirit of what they have signed.

The suffering of the Congolese people should be the guiding reason for renewed commitment. No community in the region has been spared from the consequences of instability. Kinshasa should show goodwill and stop the provocations, and call to order its acolytes incuding the Wazalendo and FDLR which continue to terrorise communities.

The presence of monitors on the ground must be strengthened, humanitarian corridors must be secured, and communities must be protected from reprisals.

What happened in Doha is important but it is only a starting point. The real test is what happens in the villages, towns, and hills of eastern Congo in the days and weeks ahead. If the signing is to mean anything, it must translate into silence of the guns, an end to hate campaigns, and a restoration of dignity for the Congolese people.