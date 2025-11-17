Egypt: Executive Boards of Six United Nations Entities Conclude Joint Field Visit to Egypt, Highlighting Sustainable Development Advancements

Cairo, Egypt — A delegation of 17 Member State representatives from the Executive Boards of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)/UN Population Fund (UNFPA)/UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the World Food Programme (WFP) concluded a five-day joint field visit in Egypt from 26 to 30 October. Such missions, which take place annually, enable members of the Executive Boards to review how the United Nations agencies are working together, with local authorities and civil society to advance a country's national sustainable development priorities, and in some instances to respond to humanitarian crises, consistent with their mandates. The high-level delegation, comprising of Ambassadors and Representatives from 17 countries, met with senior government officials, development and humanitarian partners and UN representatives in Cairo, Damietta, and Alexandria, where they witnessed the impact of UN-supported initiatives. Throughout the mission, the delegation also engaged directly with communities, local authorities, civil society, and private sector partners, in order to discuss how programmes translate into tangible impact in people's lives.

Hosted by the Government of Egypt, the visit showcased a relationship built on mutual respect and strong national ownership. Delegates noted how this partnership enables meaningful policy influence for inclusive development, including in areas such as social protection, children's rights and wellbeing, gender equality, support for refugees, reproductive health, youth engagement, climate resilience, and food security - key pillars of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027.

The visit began in Cairo, where the delegation held high-level dialogues with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation. Delegates also met with representatives of line ministries, where the government outlined its priorities including to inclusive human development and climate action. Members toured a primary healthcare clinic offering reproductive health services and counselling, reflecting a people-centred approach to reproductive health. The delegation also met with community-based organizations implementing locally led environmental and climate initiatives that promote renewable energy, waste recycling, and green livelihoods.

In Damietta and Alexandria, the delegation observed initiatives supporting women's empowerment, children's learning and young people's civic engagement, including through inclusive education, sports and theatre, life skills development, and climate action.

Delegates also met women entrepreneurs, vulnerable assisted refugees, and engaged with youth and community initiatives combatting harmful practices against women and girls, such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and its medicalization. They witnessed women supporting one another, particularly among refugee communities, through income-generating activities and mentorship. They also attended a theatre performance shedding light on the impact of harmful practices and advocating for a safe future for women and girls. Programmes promoting sustainable agriculture, clean energy, and green private sector initiatives provided concrete examples of environmentally sound practices that create livelihoods while protecting natural resources.

Concluding the visit, delegates emphasized the importance of joint UN action, noting opportunities for enhanced interagency collaboration, notably in view of the UN80 process. Board members highlighted that sustainability, trust, data-driven planning, and inclusive stakeholder dialogue, including government, private sector, civil society, and youth, are essential to achieving long-term development impact. The delegation also expressed deep gratitude to the Government of Egypt and UN teams for the organization of the mission, and acknowledged the importance of learning from each agency's work, reflecting on successes and openly identifying areas for improvement.

"Egypt remains steadfast in its commitment to multilateral cooperation and to the implementation of the SDGs in partnership with the UN," said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Badr Abdelatty. "This visit reaffirms our shared vision to place people at the heart of development, ensuring that progress reaches every community and every individual."

"This visit reflects the strength of Egypt's multilateral cooperation with UN agencies under the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027," said Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation. "Through these partnerships, we are advancing Egypt's national priorities for inclusive and sustainable growth; investing in people, empowering women and youth, and engaging the private sector to accelerate progress toward the SDGs."

"Our Boards are united by a shared desire to see the UN achieve the greatest possible impact, efficiently and at scale. Here in Egypt, we have seen the UN working alongside the Government and local communities to advance inclusive, sustainable development and principled humanitarian action. At this moment of significant global change, the UN continues to demonstrate its relevance by translating global ambition into tangible solutions at regional and local levels," said Elissa Golberg, President of the WFP Executive Board and head of the visiting delegation.

"This visit reflects the UN's shared commitment to supporting Egypt's vision for sustainable development and inclusive prosperity," said Elena Panova, UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, speaking on behalf of the visiting delegation secretariat. "We have witnessed how national leadership, local partnerships, and the UN system's collective efforts are delivering tangible results for people across the country."

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

WFP on X and Instagram: @WFP_Egypt



About UNDP

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and the planet. Learn more at undp.org or follow at @UNDP.

UNDP Egypt on X: @undpegypt and Instagram: @undp.egypt



About UNFPA

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, is the reproductive health agency of the UN. It works to uphold the rights and choices of women, girls and young people across more than 150 countries. Our aim is to ensure that every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person can fulfil their potential.

UNFPA on X and Instagram: @UNFPAEgypt



About UNOPS

UNOPS offers practical solutions across peace and security, humanitarian and development operations. Working in over 130 countries, UNOPS helps the United Nations, governments and other partners to manage projects, and deliver sustainable infrastructure and procurement across the world. Read more: www.unops.org

UNOPS on X: @UNOPS and Instagram: @unops_official



About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

UNICEF Egypt on: X: @UNICEF_Egypt | Instagram: unicef.egypt





About UN Women

UN Women exists to advance women's rights, gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. As the lead UN entity on gender equality, we support UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and work with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to implement these standards. We keep the rights of women and girls at the centre of global progress-always, everywhere. Because gender equality is not just what we do. It is who we are.

UN Women Egypt on Facebook and X: @unwomenegypt

