Ethiopia Steps Up Citizen Protection Abroad, Mobilizes Diaspora for Development, Says Ambassador Rashid

16 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — (EMA)--Ethiopia is intensifying its diplomatic work to safeguard its citizens overseas while expanding efforts to engage the diaspora in national development, Ambassador Rashid Mohammed Abdulwahid said.

Ambassador Rashid, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to COMESA and Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Zambia, underscored that the country is advancing two core priorities.

In his exclusive interview with ENA, the ambassador emphasized that the government is committed to protecting its nationals abroad and strengthening the role of the Ethiopian diaspora as a driving force for growth.

He explained that the embassy's primary responsibility is to "protect Ethiopian citizens' rights and freedoms," with particular focus on vulnerable migrants in transit countries.

He pointed out that human trafficking remains a serious threat and noted that the mission is working closely with authorities in Zimbabwe and Zambia to dismantle trafficking networks and provide support to undocumented nationals.

The ambassador confirmed that more than 1,000 Ethiopians in difficult conditions have been repatriated since the start of the year through cooperation with host governments and humanitarian partners.

He said efforts are underway to identify and prosecute individuals involved in trafficking.

On development, Ambassador Rashid said expanding diaspora participation is a key diplomatic priority. He noted that investment facilitation initiatives and diaspora bonds are drawing stronger engagement.

"The support from the diaspora is more than just financial; they also give moral support," he added.

Ambassador Rashid recalled the diaspora's strong involvement during the building of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, saying communities in Zimbabwe and Zambia made meaningful contributions through bond purchases and donations.

Looking ahead, he said Ethiopia aims to involve the diaspora in major public-private ventures valued at 30 billion dollars, tapping their expertise and global networks to reinforce national development.

Ambassador Rashid highlighted the longstanding ties between Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, grounded in shared Pan-African values.

Ethiopian Airlines continues to strengthen relations by maintaining regular flights that support trade and people-to-people connections, he noted, adding that the airline was recognized during the COVID-19 pandemic for keeping routes open to deliver essential medical supplies.

He also pointed out that a new Joint Ministerial Commission between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe will enhance cooperation in technology, trade, and joint African advocacy, including calls for fair representation for the continent on global platforms such as the UN Security Council.


