Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strikes Targeting Al-Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab on Nov. 14-15, 2025.

The airstrikes occurred approximately 55 km northeast of Kismayo, Somalia.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab's ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.