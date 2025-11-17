Sudan: Health Minister Reviews the Health Situation in White Nile State

Kosti, 15-11-2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim arrived on Saturday evening in Rabak, the capital of White Nile State, coming from North Kordofan State on a visit aimed at assessing the health situation in the state.

The minister was received at the western entrance of Kosti by Wali of White Nile State Lieutenant General Gamar-Eddin Mohamed Fadl Al-Mawla, along with a number of members of the state government.

During a meeting of the State Government Council, the Minister received a briefing on the health situation, including primary healthcare programs, health emergencies, medical supplies, the functioning of diagnostic centers for kidney, cardiac, and oncology services, and the essential needs of the health sector.

The Minister of Health commended the efforts exerted by the state government to enhance the health sector and localize medical services. He affirmed his ministry's commitment to providing all necessary support to the health sector and improving the healthcare services delivered to citizens.

For his part, the Wali of White Nile State stressed the importance of the Minister's visit, noting that it supports the frameworks and programs of the health sector, identifies the challenges facing health institutions, and reinforces the state government's efforts to localize treatment, operate specialized centers, and provide rare medical equipment.