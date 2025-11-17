Somalia: Somali PM Launches Voter Card Distribution in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Saturday toured the headquarters of the National Independent Electoral Commission as the distribution of voter cards for upcoming elections officially began.

During the visit, Barre urged all eligible Somalis who have registered to collect their voter cards and participate in the polls, describing voting as a constitutional right that citizens had been deprived of for many years.

"I call on, I stress to, and I advise the Somali people who were fortunate enough to register to go and collect their cards, to vote, and to demonstrate their constitutional civic power that has long been taken from them," he said.

The prime minister praised the electoral commission and security agencies for what he called their hard work and professionalism, noting that the process had begun "from a difficult point" and required determination and capability.

"Today is a historic day of special significance for the people of Benadir region, as the official distribution of voter cards for those who registered has begun, allowing them to take part in the election set to be held in the capital," he added.

Barre said the DanQaran government stands ready to provide all necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of the electoral process as Somalia advances its broader political reforms.