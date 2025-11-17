South Africa: G20 - Minister Lamola to Brief the Media On the State of Readiness

With just days to go to the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, is set to brief the media the country's state of readiness to host the historic summit.

"The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, is set to brief the media on South Africa's state of readiness to host the historic G20 Leaders' Summit, which is scheduled to take place on 22-23 November 2025 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

"The G20 Leaders' Summit will mark the culmination of South Africa's presidency of the G20, having succeeded Brazil in this role," said the department in an advisory on Friday.

Monday's briefing will take place at the G20 Media Centre, Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Hall 5.

The briefing will get underway at 11:30 am.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the G20 Leaders' Summit will proceed as planned, despite the absence of representation from the United States (US) government.

READ | G20 Leaders' Summit 'will go on' despite absences - President Ramaphosa

The President was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the CEO-City Cleanup Partnership Programme held in Kliptown, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.