Sudan: Ninth Great Lakes Summit Urges UN Security Council to Condemn RSF Militia

Kinshasa, 16 November 2025 (SUNA) -- The ninth summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Great Lakes region concluded its sessions in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, issuing its final communiqué, which included a clear recommendation calling on the UN Security Council to condemn the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Sudan's delegation to the summit was headed by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. (Eng.) Ibrahim Jabir, accompanied by a number of government officials and security leaders.

The summit's final communiqué addressed issues of security and defense within the Great Lakes region, as well as matters related to women, children, and social development. It also examined mechanisms to protect minerals in member states from exploitation and from being used to finance and support militias and rebel movements operating in the region.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, stated that the ninth summit approved the recommendations submitted by the organization's ministerial council, as well as those of defense ministers and security bodies, all of which called for designating the Rapid Support Forces as a terrorist organization.

Ambassador Khalid noted that the summit took note of the ministerial council's recommendations and instructed the Executive Secretariat to intensify efforts within the UN Security Council and the African Union to ensure condemnation of the horrific atrocities committed by the RSF militia against civilians, stressing the need to hold these terrorist groups accountable.

He added that the summit established regulations for the use of precious minerals in member states -- including gold in Sudan -- to prevent gold mining from being exploited to benefit the terrorist RSF militia.

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir delivered Sudan's address during the summit's closed session, providing a precise classification of the conflict in Sudan and detailing the damage and violations committed by the RSF militia against civilians, along with recent developments following the militia's attack on the city of El-Fashir.

TSC Member expressed Sudan's appreciation for the strong and positive positions taken by Great Lakes member states regarding the current situation in Sudan, praising the organization's understanding of the dimensions of the plots targeting the country's resources and its people. He also welcomed the constructive steps taken by the summit to advance security, peace, and stability in Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir reaffirmed Sudan's emphasis on the importance of joint efforts and coordinated positions to confront external interference in the internal affairs of member states.