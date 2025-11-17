Zimbabwe: Police Allege Plot to Defeat or Obstruct Course of Justice in Walter Magaya's Rape, Fraud Cases

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has unravelled a plan to scuttle efforts to thoroughly investigate and prosecute underfire cleric Walter Magaya, who faces multiple charges of rape and fraud.

Magaya, who is the founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD), was recently arrested, appeared in court before spending days in remand prison. He was later granted bail but remains behind bars.

In a statement at the weekend, ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there were individuals and syndicates working to throw spanners so that the cases crumble.

"'ZRP warns individuals and syndicates who have intensified efforts to interfere and in the process defeat or obstruct the course of justice in the ongoing investigations and court appearance by PHD Ministries' leader, Walter Magaya," said Nyathi.

Police spokesperson said a syndicate led by Albertina Saikonda, based in South Africa, is allegedly raising more than US$200,000 in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia to bribe investigators, prosecutors and judicial officers.

He warned that anyone trying to obstruct justice will be arrested.

"ZRP therefore wans individuals, groups and associates that they will be arrested as the law will definitely take effect without fear or favour.

"The police is monitoring what is happening with a very keen interest for the effective maintenance of law and order and justice delivery," added Nyathi.

He urged potential witnesses to report any offers of cash or inducements meant to derail the prosecution of Magaya.