Zimbabwean Fixer Speaks On Luring Africa's Richest Man Aliko Dangote to Zimbabwe After 10 Years

WHEN veteran journalist-cum-entrepreneur Josey Mahachi arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday, she breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Her arrival marked the end of 18 months of negotiations between Mahachi, businessman and Bard Santner Chief Executive Officer Senziwani Sikhosana, and Nigerian entrepreneur Aliko Dangote.

For Mahachi, it was the manifestation of a dream that had suffered a hiccup in 2015 when Dangote first made a trip to Zimbabwe.

For Dangote, it was a déjà vu moment, harking back a decade to when his ambitions of establishing a cement plant were thwarted by the government under Robert Mugabe.

A toxic business environment had reared its ugly head in 2015, leading Dangote to turn his back on Zimbabwe.

That year, Dangote had touched down in Zimbabwe amid pomp and ceremony, with great excitement that the Nigerian businessman would invest and help turn around the country's economy.

However, the excitement faded when Dangote's hopes of establishing a cement plant in Zimbabwe fell into unexplained obscurity.

"Honestly I do not want to lie. I had really closed the Zimbabwean chapter between Aliko Dangote and my country Zimbabwe. I was doing other things things for other countries for Aliko," said Mahachi.

"A cousin contacted me that we need to start this chapter again. I almost blocked him because of the stress that I went through in 2015. Fast forward, here we are. It was one word to Aliko and say let us try again," said Mahachi.

Dangote arrived in Zimbabwe last week to sign a potential US$1 billion investment deal that he committed to the country.

However, for Mahachi, it was not a stroll in the park to convince Dangote to lend an ear to Zimbabwe for the second time.

Mahachi joined forces with Sikhosana and visited the Dangote Group's plant in Nigeria, which culminated in the billionaire's visit to Zimbabwe last week.

Dangote pledged to invest several millions in Zimbabwe, targeting cement manufacturing, coal mining, power generation, and fuel pipelines from Walvis Bay, Namibia.

During his visit, Dangote acknowledged that the economic environment had changed under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Sikhosana said the visit by the Dangote Industries leadership is a turning point for Zimbabwe.

"The historic visit between the government of Zimbabwe and Dangote Industries, an engagement where we were honoured to advise and play a midwife. This moment not of transaction. It is a turning point. It is a declaration that Zimbabwe. A sign that the global capital is begining to listen.

"We startd this journey in June 2024, no leak no whisper, no breach," said Sikhosana.

After the signing of the multi-million-dollar deal, Dangote has already set the wheels in motion, with his team arriving in Zimbabwe this Sunday.