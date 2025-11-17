Zimbabwe: Fresh Abductions Spark Fears of Mnangagwa's Plot to Silence Activists At Home and Abroad

A fresh wave of abductions and torture is unravelling in Zimbabwe amid a pushback against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime's attempt to extend his incumbency beyond 2028.

Known and perceived critics of Mnangagwa's plot are now targeted for abduction, torture and possible disappearances. Those lucky to face the law will be charged with violating the controversial Patriotic Act, a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) intelligence officer told NewZimbabwe.com.

Recently, activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba Veshanduko, was reportedly seized by unidentified men, later found in State custody, and allegedly beaten and denied medical care, according to rights groups and independent media.

Police claim he faces charges under Zimbabwe's Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and are signalling possible use of the Patriotic Act (2023) -- a controversial amendment that criminalises conduct deemed to "injure the sovereignty and national interest" of Zimbabwe.

"Karembera's detention betrays a broader climate in which dissent is met with State-linked violence, opaque charges, and expansive security laws," a senior police intelligence officer told NewZimbabwe.com.

Only last week, two student activists from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) were abducted and tortured. Lindon Zanga (21) and Malvin Madanda (29), who belong to a students' union aligned to the opposition, were on November 10 abducted, tortured and dumped by unknown assailants over impending students' council elections.

The recent cases of abductions and torture have reignited concern over a rising pattern targeting government critics.

"These cases fit a long-standing pattern of targeted abductions and intimidation of opposition figures, students, and activists," said Lemuel Mukandawire, a human rights defender.

"As rights organisations, we argue that the Patriotic Act's wording is vague and enables abuse and suppresses legitimate political organising.

"Though parts of the 2023 law have been challenged in court, key provisions remain in force and continue to be invoked."

The legislation, Mukandawire said, is also meant to silence activism beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

Authorities from the Mnangagwa establishment are reportedly closely watching organisers of demonstrations in other countries against the 83-year-old Zanu PF leader, whose administration is blamed economic decay that is resulting in droves leaving the country for greener pastures.

"There is a long watchlist of with names of diaspora activists such as Tanyaradzwa Emily Daka, Francis Mubani, Xoliso Sithole, Mollin Muteto, Cretah Mupfudze, Dadirayi Mukwedeya, Ralph Dube, Elizabeth Chitengo, Happiness Ncube, Edgar Mancini, Eness Mapungwana, Nkululeko Ndlovu, Melody Talent Mkwenje, Prince Justin Chihurani, Josephine Mudimbu and others, who are of interest.

"Zimbabweans in the UK are watching closely, as authorities have hinted that the same law may be applied to those accused of coordinating political activity abroad. The police source cited meetings that took place before and after the failed demonstration in Zimbabwe," further said the police source.

Meetings held in South Africa, UK in Durham led by Shepherd Yuda and Patson Muzuwa, among others, have reportedly rattled President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime accused of running down the economy and gross human rights violations.

Rights groups continue to call for independent investigation, medical access, and protection of fundamental freedoms as fears grow that transnational repression may widen.