Namibia: Hair We Go! Namibians Splash N$381m On Wigs

The wig business in Namibia is a booming multimillion-dollar industry, with the prices of some high-value wigs reaching levels comparable to a down payment for a car. In the five-year period between 2020 and 2024, Namibians have imported wigs and other hair products valued at N$381 million.

The multimillion-dollar industry is supported not only by women, but also by men buying 'wig beards'.According to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), the yearly breakdown of import values is as follows:

· N$64 million in 2020,· N$81 million in 2021,· N$66 million in 2022,· N$85 million in 2023,· N$83 million in 2024

This includes wig beards, eyebrows and eyelashes, articles of human hair, complete wigs of human or animal hair or of textile material.

The NSA indicates that the majority of wigs are imported from South Africa, followed by China, India and the United States. Other leading African import sources include Nigeria, Zambia and Botswana.Although the majority of wigs are referred to as 'Brazilian hair' (a common market term), only about 1kg out of the 4 000kg of imported wigs came from Brazil. Imports also originate from less common sources, such as Antigua and Barbuda.

The Namibian established from various vendors that the cost of wigs can range anywhere from as little as N$1 500 to a whopping N$30 000.

THE PRICE OF LOOKING GOOD

For many Namibian women, wigs have become more than just fashion accessories; they are a symbol of convenience, confidence and self-expression.

Regular wig buyer Iina Kambungu (25) from Ondangwa owns six wigs. She says while quality matters, the amount of money people spend on wigs is going too far."I don't think it's necessary to spend so much money like N$20 000 on hair," she says."

If you're looking for a good-quality wig and you're willing to spend around N$10 000 on one that will last you for years, that's a great investment. But for those who buy constantly because of consumerism, it's really not necessary to spend tens of thousands on wigs," Kambungu adds.Nelao Nelulu (21), a student from Windhoek, says she owns two wigs which cost her less than N$4 000.

She says she does not support spending so much on wigs, believing that investing in a good quality wig is sufficient."

I personally prefer keeping my hair natural; it feels more authentic, affordable and healthy. It is surprising that so much money goes into something that hides our natural beauty.

I would rather see that money invested in natural hair products or local hair businesses that promote and celebrate our natural hair," she says.

However, when she has a "bad hair day", she wears one of her two wigs. "Occasionally, I wear wigs if I'm having a bad hair day," she says, adding that it is important to be on the lookout for wigs that do not shed, and that have the right frontals and a good quality lace.

Nelulu says some young women are forced to buy expensive wigs due to peer pressure, even though they cannot afford it."

You see your friends wearing them, so you also want one," she says.

Ndiyana Paulus (34) says the maximum she can spend on a wig is N$5 000."

I usually buy my wigs from trusted suppliers, people I know personally or when the recommendation is made by someone I know and trust. I prefer to buy from a physical shop where I get the opportunity to see the wig before buying," she says.

Paulus believes wigs are more convenient, cheaper and easier to maintain compared to braids."When one does not have time to sit for hours to braid their hair, all you can do is put on your wig and get the day going.

"Wearing a wig makes me feel normal. However, a beautiful wig can make me feel confident and more feminine. We still have a few individuals that stigmatise people wearing wigs, but the majority of the people either embrace them or do not mind them," she says.

FOR EVERY OCCASION

For some women, wigs are part of their daily grooming, while for others, it's an accessory only worn during special occasions - such as graduations, weddings and photoshoots. Ester Alfeus (30) says she is often tempted to buy when she sees the latest wigs on social media."

I spend somewhere between N$5 000 and N$8 000 on various vendors depending on what I want at the moment.

It prevents one from buying the same hair over and over again," she says.

Hair vendor Hilja Likius, who owns a wig business in Windhoek, says she has seen a steady growth since the business' founding in 2020, driven largely by changing fashion trends and the desire for convenience.

She says her clients are mostly professional women, corporate workers and young adults who want to maintain a polished look without spending long hours in salons."

Most of our customers are women who want hair that is easy to manage but still looks natural. We also see many students and young content creators who buy wigs for versatility and style," Likius says.She adds that sales tend to spike during graduations, weddings and festive seasons, when many women want to look their best for special occasions.

The market has also seen a growing number of women buying wigs for practical or medical reasons, including hair loss due to chemotherapy or postpartum changes."

Although to some our hair is considered expensive, high-quality raw hair is a long-term investment; it lasts years, can be restyled and boosts confidence. You're not just buying hair, you're investing in how you present yourself to the world," she says.

Lorencia Tjirimuje (32) agrees with Likius, adding that wigs are not simply luxury items; they are tools for people, especially women, living with certain medical conditions.

"Some suffer from alopecia and hair loss due to hormones," she says.Another hair vendor, Sabina Shimaneni, says wigs allow women to change their look without spending hours in salons or damaging their natural hair."Most of our clients love wigs because they're convenient.

You can switch from one style to another in minutes, look polished and still protect your own hair underneath," she says.

Her clientele ranges from professional women and content creators to students who want affordable but stylish options."We've also seen a rise among young women between 18 and 30," she adds.

BACK TO BASICS

Despite the growing wig economy, women like Josephine Erastus (26), highlight the shift back to natural hair among some Namibian women."

For years, we were told straight hair is beautiful, and our natural texture isn't. But now women are learning that our hair is enough," she says.

Erastus encourages embracing natural hair through hair growth oils.

She believes products made with natural ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera, papaya extract, castor oil and peppermint oil, are helping women rebuild confidence in their natural hair."

It's about reclaiming who we are. Women should no longer hide behind wigs.

They should wear their natural crowns with pride," she says.Metarere Kandjii (21) agrees. She says natural hair is not celebrated enough in Namibia."

Society has shaped us into believing beauty must always look polished, luxurious or expensive.

As a result, many people feel pressured to invest in wigs or chemical treatments just to fit in."She says in professional spaces, natural hair is still sometimes viewed as less formal, which she says reflects "how much colonial beauty standards" continue to influence perceptions."

We live in a time where people are quick to judge appearances, and seeing someone embrace their natural look can still be linked to a lack of effort or wealth.

Yet, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Our natural hair tells a story of identity, pride and authenticity - it's a reflection of who we are," she says.Kandjii says more young Namibians are starting to reclaim that narrative."

They are embracing their afros, locs and curls proudly, showing that beauty doesn't have to come from conforming," she adds.

