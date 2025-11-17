Namibia: Race Heats Up for NBC Top Job As Muinjo, Zemburuka and Shimuafeni Join Contenders

The race to lead the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as director general has attracted almost 10 candidates, including a former Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) chief, the current statistics agency boss, editors, spokespersons and former journalists.

The position became vacant after outgoing director general Stanley Similo's contract expired last month. There is speculation that his contract was extended by three months.

The national broadcaster, with a portfolio of one television and about 11 radio stations across the country has more than 500 employees, including full-time and part-time workers.

The applicants include NBC chief of news and programming Menesia Muinjo, Bank of Namibia spokesperson Kazembire Zemburuka, and former NWR chief executive Matthias Ngwangwama.

Namibian Sun editor-in-chief and executive director Toivo Ndjebela is also among the contenders. He has also worked as managing editor of state-owned newspaper New Era. Other applicants include Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) spokesperson Steven Ndorokaze, and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) head of public education and corruption prevention Marina Matundu.

Ndorokaze previously served as NBC's head of legal services and company secretary, while Matundu was the manager of Omurari, the corporation's Otjiherero radio station.

Ndorokaze and Matundu declined to comment when approached yesterday.

Namibia Statistics Agency statistician general Alex Shimuafeni, who worked at the national broadcaster in the past, is also in the race.

Other names in the running include NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, a former Namibia Breweries Limited director of corporate affairs and current NBC freelance news presenter.

Gaomas-Guchu this week confirmed applying for the position but declined to comment further. Ndamanomhata and Shimuafeni did not respond to questions sent to them.

NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs yesterday said the recruitment process is still in progress.

"The advertised position just closed a few weeks ago. The new director general will assume office as soon as they are appointed," he said.

COMRADE MEDIA

The NBC has evolved over the years, but the position of director general has consistently attracted political interest.

In the 1990s, then president Sam Nujoma appointed himself as minister of information and broadcasting, reportedly arguing that the NBC was serving the 'enemy'.

Sources close to the board said politicians have so far not interfered in the current recruitment process. They credit president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a former information minister, for allowing the board to carry out its work independently.

It remains to be seen whether Swapo operatives will maintain this hands-off approach or step in at a later stage.

Muinjo, who rose through the ranks of the broadcaster and once served as State House reporter during Sam Nujoma's Presidency, is now being linked to the top job.

Some insiders suggest she could be favoured for her 'institutional memory', though a source close to the board said her age may count against her bid to lead the national broadcaster.

In 2021, New Era reported that Muinjo was in her 50s.

"Well, nothing has happened yet. I don't even think interviews have been done," she said this week.

Another internal NBC manager is said to have applied for the job, but the candidate could reportedly be deemed too young at the age of 42.

Bank of Namibia's Zemburuka also declined to comment this week.

"Due to professional reasons, I must respectfully decline and have no comment," he said.

Zemburuka, a former NBC journalist, joined the broadcaster in 1999 and worked there before joining the corporate communications world.

He previously presented a prime time show on NBC, called 'One on One'.

Former NWR boss Ngwangwama confirmed to The Namibian that he was interested in the position. He left the national tourism company earlier this year.

Former NBC director general Ben Mulongeni this week said the political leadership and others don't understand the nature of media institutions, especially broadcasting.

"This is both technological and artistic. Someone needs a combination of management and media skills. Particularly, they should not lack understanding of the nature of media, otherwise it will be a disaster.

"There is management, financial control and effectiveness of running news programmes. The core function of a broadcaster is news. The attention should be given to the newsroom. Many people don't understand that."

Mulongeni said there is no need for politicians from any party to interfere with the operations of NBC.

"It's not appropriate. All politicians think they have a stake in the NBC. Either they cry that they are being discriminated against or not getting adequate coverage. Remember, even politicians from the same government also compete for NBC attention," he said.

Mulongeni said his experience is that there are always fights inside the broadcaster between particular candidates.

"For example, when elections for the Presidency are approaching, individuals from the same ruling party, same politburo, central committee... they are the ones sometimes causing problems by dividing NBC staff."

He gave an example of former president Hage Geingob and ex-information minister Hidipo Hamutenya.

He said some staff members were recruited to promote Geingob or Hamutenya.

"The newsroom ended up being divided. It takes a director general like Mulongeni, who owes no politician. The director general must not want to be in good books [with] politicians. They must stand up for journalists. That's my advice," he said.

"It's not up to the politicians to decide what to cover. NBC is not an opportunity for a job. It's an institution that requires highly skilled people."

THE ROLE

The NBC board recently advertised the five-year, performance-based position, which reports directly to the board.

According to the advert, the director general will also serve as NBC's editor-in-chief, ensuring editorial independence while complying with the Public Enterprises Governance Act and other governance frameworks.

The successful candidate is expected to lead the broadcaster's television, radio and digital operations, drive financial sustainability and digital transformation, strengthen governance, and promote inclusive, high-quality programming that reflects Namibia's diversity.

Applicants were required to have at least a master's degree in media, communications, business administration, law, or a related field, as well as a minimum of 10 years' senior executive experience, including five years at chief executive or equivalent level.

CHALLENGES

Outgoing chief Stanley Similo joined NBC as director general in 2015, with expectations to expand their digital platforms and local content. Similo's supporters lauded him for transforming the NBC into a digital first news organisation.

However, he faced ongoing financial constraints, cost cutting, and staff unrest, culminating in the 2021 strike over unapproved bonuses of up to N$750 000, salary stagnation, and alleged mistreatment.

His tenure also coincides with persistent challenges such as cost-containment measures including reduced broadcast hours, staff retrenchments and subsidy reductions (from N$237 million in 2014/15 down to N$140 million in 2019/20) were reported.

Analyst Wanja Njuguna says looking at the advert and two parts under minimum requirements in particular caught her eye: "Sound technical knowledge of broadcasting systems and emerging digital platforms, enabling the harnessing of new technologies for NBC's growth" and "Proven ability to: Lead organisational transformation and strategic innovation".

The ex-journalist-turned-media lecturer Njuguna says whoever takes over the NBC's leadership next needs to realise that the challenges NBC has had are dormant - they could reappear if not resolved properly.

"Does the person know how to deal with whatever ails the institution? Will the person have the independence to lead it to the next level so that it can compete with others not only in the country but regionally?" she asks.

In Kenya, Njuguna says there used to be a post-independence Voice of Kenya, which later became the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

"But it only changed in name - not with the times. Before they knew it, there were other competitors in the market and people moved to those others.

"They had to style up very fast to be on par with the rest to avoid sinking. The incoming leader must make the NBC competitive and accessible to all ages. They must have programmes the youth can not only watch, but participate in extensively, they must be timely," she says.

Njuguna says a merit-based appointment is crucial to avoid yet another failed government institution.

For the NBC to thrive, she says its new boss needs to have as much independence as possible.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.