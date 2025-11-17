Uganda: Museveni Reassures Tororo Residents On Delayed Road Project, Administrative Reforms, Social Services

President Museveni has reassured the people of Tororo District that the long-awaited tarmacking of the Nagongera-Busolwe Road, a project stalled for years, is finally set to commence.

Addressing a large crowd at Children's Lions Park during his campaign rally, Museveni revealed that the government has secured the necessary funds to kick-start the construction.

"The government has funded the Tororo-Nagongera-Kisoko-Busolwe-Busaba road, and work on the Busia-Tororo road is ongoing," he announced, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The President attributed the project's delay to financial constraints, explaining that government resources must be carefully prioritized.

"We would have done these roads long ago, but because of limited resources, tough choices must be made. For example, if teachers go on strike, do I pay salaries or invest in electricity? The same applies to roads; once built, they can last 20 years," Museveni said.

Museveni also addressed the long-standing demand to split Tororo District into three new administrative units--Mukuju, Mulanda, and Nagongera. He assured residents that the process is near completion.

"On our side, those matters were concluded. I will check with the Attorney General to ensure the final legal steps are completed," he said, noting that only legal formalities remain before the new districts become operational.

In a bid to improve healthcare access, the President pledged upgrades to several lower-level health facilities. Malaba, Iyolwa, and Paaya will be elevated to Health Centre IV status, while multiple Health Centre IIs will be improved to ensure all sub-counties have functional medical services.

On education, Museveni criticized the continued charging of fees in government-aided schools, which he said contradicts the policy of free universal education and contributes to high dropout rates.

"I have emphasized again that school fees in government schools must stop because they push children out," he said, noting that the country's progress in education and other sectors has been made possible by peace and stability.

As the campaign season intensifies, Museveni's pledges aim to address Tororo's most pressing infrastructural and social challenges--particularly roads, healthcare, and education--areas residents have long demanded action on.