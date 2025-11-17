Uganda: Criminal Elements Should Not Be Allowed to Spoil Our Peaceful Election

opinion

We have entered week seven of the presidential campaigns and perhaps the first week for the parliamentary ones. So far, we are witnessing a global gold-standard peaceful election, regardless of a few isolated cases which must be addressed immediately so that we maintain this peaceful election which some have termed as a boring election without vibe.

I believe that those who are complaining of having a boring election are the ones who have been beneficiaries of violence in one way or another. In the previous elections, security operatives spent a lot of resources countering rioters, but right now, it seems that the new campaigning strategy has kept them wondering.

The past elections, where violence was witnessed, became the major source of news for international media houses with shocking headlines. However, due to the silent campaigns we are experiencing, international journalists have not shown much interest in covering presidential candidates, and those who are already in the country are almost flying back due to lack of what to write about.

I hear that some wake up, test their cameras so that the shutters do not rust, and then put them back in their bags. Others have become good friends of Uganda by visiting our tourism sites and taking pictures that promote the Pearl of Africa.

After this election, we are likely to witness a number of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) closing for failure to find a suitable financing priority from their donors, who are more interested in chaos and violence.

To the opposition candidates and their bloggers, I know that it is a total loss on their side. In the last campaigns, the National Unity Platform presidential candidate had a manifesto full of lamentations, which our security personnel contributed to greatly through their unprofessional handling of the situation. His message was more focused on the NRM candidate and his family, not on what he planned to do for the people.

The continuous mistakes by our security personnel made him compile all the video clips and produce a film that won him international accolades. If all goes well, Bobi Wine might fail even to get a 10-minute clip to sell to his funders at the end of the elections.

However, I think Bobi Wine predicted that this time round he might struggle to remain relevant. That is why he thought it wise to import violence through our known chaos experts, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, from Kenya. Fortunately, our alert intelligence system was swift and handled them in Kireka while they were on Hon. Kyagulanyi's political activity. It is a shame that these two Kenyan brothers felt more concerned and planned to indulge in the politics of a sovereign country like Uganda.

Had it not been for the good diplomatic relationship Uganda and Kenya share, these two brothers would have faced the law. However, they were released on Saturday and are now safely back in their country. I would like to inform them that Uganda will not tolerate any kind of violence import or trading; therefore, they do not have any market for their product--'chaos'.

Back to Uganda, the wayward enthusiasts and supporters of different political parties should not be coerced into spoiling this peaceful and silent election. A few cases of individual confrontation and indiscipline must be strongly condemned.

The enthusiastic NRM supporters shouldn't even give Kyagulanyi attention, whether he moves with a thousand people to the rally grounds, it is okay. Any provocation on him only awakens him to find something to say or maybe to attract the attention of the international media, which had deserted him for lack of newsworthiness in his message.

We are on the brink of a new era in Uganda's electioneering process. A fully and seamlessly peaceful election is not just possible, it is happening right now. We should remain peaceful; it is just two months to go, and the matter will be settled at the ballot.

The Writer Works With Uganda Media Centre and Also a Student of Law