Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Reaffirms Commitment to Universal Health Coverage

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has reaffirmed the government's commitment to universal health coverage, stressing that equitable access to quality primary healthcare remains a national priority.

She said this in remarks delivered on her behalf at the recent 2025 National Health Exhibition by minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao.

"The president values this event because it brings together innovators, professionals and partners working toward a healthier and more resilient Namibia," she said.

Luvindao noted that Nandi-Ndaitwah regretted being unable to attend the event in person, adding that health remains a central focus of the Presidency.

Luvindao further highlighted the progress made in advancing universal health coverage, including the Cabinet's approval of the universal health coverage policy in February and the drafting of the universal health bill for tabling in the parliament.

The minister said her ministry received N$12.2 billion in the 2025/26 national budget, making it the second-largest allocation after education. She said this investment reflects the government's efforts to strengthen essential health services, expand outreach, and support the country's healthcare workforce.

She said public-private partnerships remain vital to improving service delivery, particularly in underserved communities. The ministry is also implementing its national e-health strategy and developing a digital health policy aimed at enhancing electronic records, telemedicine and data-driven decision-making.

Luvindao highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in the sector.

"Collaboration with civil society, development partners and innovators is essential if we are to achieve universal health coverage," she said.

She emphasised the need to strengthen primary healthcare, noting that prevention, early detection and community-based interventions remain key to reducing the national disease burden.

"Strong primary healthcare is the foundation of universal health coverage and must remain our collective priority," she said.

