Namibia: 122 Children Under Five Diagnosed With Diabetes in Namibia in One Year

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has recorded 122 cases of diabetes in children under the age of five in the past year.

The ministry says 377 teenagers were also diagnosed with the condition in the 2024/25 financial year.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao says the rising trend of diabetes among children is alarming and requires urgent lifestyle changes and stronger prevention measures.

"Diabetes is no longer a disease affecting only adults, we are now seeing it in children and adolescents, and that is deeply concerning. We must act now," she said at a World Diabetes Day event in Windhoek on Friday.

Luvindao said overall, 6 844 new cases of diabetes were recorded in the 2024/2025 financial year.

She said nearly 7% of adults in Namibia, close to 90 000 people, are currently living with diabetes.

Although slightly fewer than the 8 073 cases reported in the previous year, the ministry says the figures reflect a growing burden, especially among children and young people.

This year's theme, 'Diabetes Across Life Stages', emphasises prevention, early diagnosis and lifelong management. Luvindao encouraged parents and communities to prioritise a healthy diet, reduce sugar intake in children, and to increase physical activity at home, school and workplaces.

She said quitting smoking can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 40%.

