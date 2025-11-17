Namibia: Presidency Clarifies Nandi-Ndaitwah's 'I Don't Want Employed Sick People' Remarks

The Presidency has clarified a short video circulating online of president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah saying she does not want people who are employed and always sick.

The Presidency says part of her speech was taken out of context.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony of the Opuwo-Otjivize-Okangwati-Omaseratundu road in the Kunene region last week.

In the video, the president is heard saying she does not want people who are employed and sick, adding that it is "unacceptable".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I'm not saying we should prevent sickness, but there are some sicknesses that are really questionable. If you are sick today and tomorrow, go to the doctor and the doctor can prove you are unfit for work," she said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Presidency said the clip shows only part of a longer speech in which the president encouraged local residents to prioritise employment opportunities created by government projects, and urged workers to take their jobs seriously.

"While acknowledging that people do fall sick, she cautioned that some misuse the system by frequently staying away from work without valid reasons, delaying projects and disadvantaging communities

"At no point did the president dismiss the reality of illness," the Presidency said.

"Her call was simply for strong work ethic and accountability."

State House urged the public to consider the full context of the speech rather than isolated clips.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.