Uganda: Floods Bring Ntungamo Municipality to a Standstill As Residents Count Heavy Losses

Heavy flooding has once again paralysed Ntungamo Municipality, leaving residents counting losses after homes, plantations and businesses were submerged following hours of continuous rainfall.

Water overflowed across major roads and bridges, trapping people and shutting down transport in several parts of the municipality.

In Mpaama, Cell 3, and the Ntungamo Municipality Taxi Park, residents were overwhelmed as floodwater blocked key routes and swept through low-lying buildings.

The road from Rwabukwisi Crossing to Mpaama was cut off, while a building near Elegant was submerged, destroying property inside homes and shops.

"Water has filled up this place, no roads -- we need help from our leaders," said Alex Twinomujuni, one of the affected residents. A cyclist added that "the water has covered all the bridges," making the area impassable.

As water levels rose, some residents attempted to cross dangerous currents, causing panic across communities.

"We are in real danger. The waters might take all the people," said Yoweri Beineomugisha. Another resident lamented the loss of livestock to the floods.

Below the UEDCL offices, the crossing to Mbarara-Eyebigyere in Cell 3 turned into a fast-moving river, with plantations and homes severely flooded.

"The waters have destroyed bridges, plantations, and people don't have where to pass," said resident Julius Magezi.

Many locals blamed the destruction on continued wetland encroachment, where swamps have been turned into gardens and natural water channels blocked, worsening runoff during downpours.

At the Ntungamo Taxi Park, traders rushed to salvage soaked merchandise, spreading items out to dry when the sun reappeared.

Some began raising verandahs and reinforcing shop entrances after experiencing repeated losses.

"We made calls for the trenches to be unblocked but this has failed. When the water reaches the extreme end, it reverses and destroys people's property," said Isa Kazi Mbaya, an aspirant for mayor.

Just days earlier, Kaguta Road and Old Kabale-Mbarara Road had also turned into running rivers, leaving traders devastated after suffering similar flooding incidents.

Municipal leaders say that unregulated construction is worsening the situation. Ntungamo Municipality Mayor Jaka Jex Kafureeka blamed systemic corruption within local government offices.

"The problem we have is corruption -- approving those plans without visiting those sites first. We have a physical planner, we have an engineer, a building committee. You find they are approving plans in a bad place," Kafureeka said.

As rains continue, residents fear more destruction unless authorities move swiftly to enforce planning standards, restore water channels, and tackle wetland degradation.