Ethiopia: Australian Envoy Reaffirms His Country's Support for Ethiopia's Regional Peace, Security Efforts

16 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — (EMA)--Australia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Peter Hunter expressed his country's commitment to supporting Ethiopia's meaningful contributions to peace, security, and development in the Horn of Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse of Africa, Ambassador Hunter acknowledged the complex challenges facing the region and emphasized Australia's readiness to work closely with Ethiopia in addressing them.

Ambassador Hunter commended Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms, saying they are boosting investor confidence and creating new opportunities.

He further stated Australia's active involvement in the mining sector and expressed interest in expanding collaboration in tourism and agriculture.

The ambassador described the recent transformation of Addis Ababa in infrastructure development as a clear reflection of Ethiopia's broader progress.

Highlighting the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the ambassador pointed out the people-to-people ties, scholarships, trade, and investment as key pillars of cooperation.

He also praised the Ethiopian diaspora in Australia for their productive contributions to both the economy and society.

He reiterated Australia's strong backing for multilateral system reform, stressing that Africa's voice must be more prominent in global decision-making platforms.

He noted that strengthening the international system is essential for achieving lasting stability and inclusive development.

Australia's renewed support underscores a strengthening diplomatic relationship and reflects a shared vision to promote regional stability, sustainable development, and enhanced global representation for Africa.

This endorsement signals a deepening of diplomatic ties between Australia and African nations, reinforcing collaborative efforts to address regional challenges while promoting sustainable development, security, and prosperity across the continent

