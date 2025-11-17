Ethiopia Intensifies Diplomatic Engagement to Build Awareness for Sea Access Quest - Ambassadors

Addis Ababa — (EMA)--Ethiopian ambassadors stationed in different countries emphasized that the government is intensifying its diplomatic engagement to raise international awareness about the country's pursuit of secure and sustainable access to the sea.

This issue, the ambassadors noted, has re-emerged as a major national priority amid shifting regional dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

Rashid Mohammed, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Zimbabwe and representative to Mauritius, Zambia, and COMESA, stated that the country's loss of sea access resulted from what he described as an "unjust political decision and conspiracy".

He argued that for a country with Ethiopia's population size and economic potential, remaining permanently landlocked is neither sustainable nor aligned with international norms that support equitable access to global trade routes.

Ambassador Rashid further emphasized that Ethiopia's current pursuit of Red Sea access aims to foster mutual economic integration, shared prosperity, and regional stability in the Horn of Africa, where issues related to security, energy, and trade remain deeply interlinked.

Similarly, Sied Muhumed, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kuwait, echoed these views, stressing that sea access is a matter of "national survival" tied to fair utilization of regional resources.

To this end, he explained, diplomatic missions are working to mobilize Ethiopians abroad to help raise international understanding of Ethiopia's position through all available platforms, including traditional diplomacy, public diplomacy, and digital outreach.

He further underscored that Ethiopia's request is grounded in internationally recognized diplomatic principles, particularly those that encourage negotiated arrangements enabling countries to secure access to the sea.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Biruk Mekonnen, likewise highlighted the influential role the Ethiopian diaspora has played in past national issues, most notably during international debates over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In his view, similar levels of engagement are now essential to clearly communicate Ethiopia's stance on sea access to global stakeholders, policymakers, and media outlets.

Adding to this, Melaku Zeleke, a diplomat responsible for diaspora affairs at the Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa, stated that Ethiopia's loss of access to the Red Sea stemmed from "illegal actions and misguided policies".

He urged the diaspora communities to replicate their previous advocacy efforts, emphasizing that Ethiopians abroad continue to play a vital role in shaping international narratives about the country.