Tanzania Tells COP30 Summit How Fast It Responds to Climate Change

16 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Belem, Brazil — THE Tanzanian government has made great efforts that have been able to complete infrastructure affected by climate change in many areas, the Chief Executive Officer of the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), Engineer Victor Seff, revealed in Belem, Brazil, today.

Engineer Seff explained this while presenting a topic at the 30th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 30) currently underway in the City of Belem in Brazil.

In addition, in his presentation, the Chief Executive was able to show a short article on how the Agency has succeeded in restoring damaged road infrastructure by building infrastructure that is resilient to the effects of climate change and capable of being used all year round.

He said that through the road bottleneck removal program, they have been able to build bridges and roads, thus opening up communication in villages and helping citizens transport their produce, and making it easier for them to access social services, including health services.

Contributing to the Scale project managed by TALIMEMI, he said TARURA is a major stakeholder in the project.

