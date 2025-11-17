Tanzania Commits to Intensifying Peace, Security in the Great Lakes

Kinshasa — TANZANIA has affirmed its commitment to maintain peace and harmony in there Great Lakes region.

The country has supported all the important agendas discussed in the Internationa Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), including peace and security and stressed that it will continue to make a major contribution as it does in various countries to ensure that true peace is achieved in the Region.

This came after the Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, represented President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Ninth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the ICGLR, held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The meeting, which was preceded by sessions of Experts, Heads of Defense Agencies and Sectoral Ministerial Committees, including Defense, Minerals and Gender, was carried out under the theme of "Strengthening Peace and Security for Sustainable Development in the Great Lakes Region"

Through the theme, member states discussed the security situation in the Great Lakes Region and proposed ways to strengthen peace and security in the region.

In addition, member states were asked to honor the Charter that established the Community, which aims to achieve peace, security and genuine development through cooperation, unity and solidarity, without forgetting to devote and dedicate resources and resources to achieving these goals.

Other agenda items discussed at the meeting included issues of mining, gender and finance.

At the meeting, the Vice President was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the President, Zanzibar, Hon. Salehe Juma Mussa, the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa, the Ambassador of Tanzania to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Said Juma Mshana, as well as senior officials and various experts.