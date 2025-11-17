Zimbabwe: Renowned Economist Slams Zimbabwe's ZIG Currency, Ranks It 7th Worst in the World

17 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

United States-based economist and currency expert Steve Hanke has ranked the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency as the seventh worst-performing unit in the world.

He also accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of incompetence and presiding over corruption.

In his weekly currency watchlist released Sunday, Hanke said the ZiG has depreciated by 26% against the United States dollar over the past year, placing it among the globe's weakest currencies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"On this week's Hanke's currency watchlist, Zimbabwe's ZiG comes in as the world's 7th worst currency. The ZiG has depreciated by 26% against the USD year over year.

Hanke, a long-time critic of Zimbabwe's monetary policies, also issued a scathing assessment of Mnangagwa's leadership, labelling his administration as corrupt.

"President Mnangagwa = arrogant, incompetent and corrupt," Hanke added.

The John's Hopkins Professor has been measuring Zimbabwe's inflation rate for over five years.

The comments come as authorities continue to defend the ZiG as a stable and structured currency backed by gold and foreign reserves.

The ZiG was introduced in April 2024 to reduce Zimbabwe's dependency on the US dollar. However up to now, most businesses remain reluctant to accept the domestic currency preferring the greenback.

The ZiG replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, which was introduced in 2019 but was rendered worthless due to hyperinflation.

Meanwhile, government plans to phase out the US dollar and make ZiG the sole currency by 2030.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.