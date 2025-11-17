Zimbabwe: 'State Machinery Targeting Us for Resisting Autocracy, Dictatorship'- - Says Biti As Police Unit Camps At His Offices

FORMER Finance Minister Tendai Biti has accused authorities of targeting him for rejecting Zanu PF's so-called "2030 Agenda" after dozens of police officers were deployed outside his offices in Milton Park, Harare, throughout Saturday.

Biti, a staunch critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule, is among opposition politicians campaigning against Zanu PF's "illegal" plan to extend the 83-year-old ruler's term beyond 2028.

Heavy police presence at Biti's law chambers on Saturday was reportedly in anticipation of a possible gathering by the Constitution Defence Forum, which Biti leads in its push against the 2030 Agenda.

About three weeks ago, the Southern Africa Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust premises were petrol-bombed and a security guard was abducted, in what is believed to be another attempt to stop discussions around the political move to perpetuate Mnangagwa's incumbency. Biti and other opposition figures were scheduled to speak at the ill-fated event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Responding to the latest police deployment, Biti said he was being targeted for defending constitutionalism and speaking out against authoritarianism.

"The police barricade at our law firm is an unlawful and unconstitutional invasion of our right to work. We are a peaceful, law-abiding group. We have a right to freedom of movement, association and speech.

"We are being targeted for our consistency and principled position against autocracy and dictatorship. We are being targeted for our defence of the Constitution and our firm rejection of the 2030 Agenda.

"We are being targeted for our firm stance against corruption and its principal disciples, some of whom now hold presidential ambitions," Biti said.

Meanwhile, Biti's lawyer Jeremiah Bamu said they had engaged police and were assured that neither Biti nor his law firm is under investigation, with officers insisting they were only carrying out routine law and order duties in the area.